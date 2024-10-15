If Not Killed, 400,000 Palestinians Will Starve to Death – Euro-Med Monitor

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The rights group accused Israel of intentionally wanting to destroy the Palestinian population.

Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor (Euro-Med) warned on Monday that 400,000 Palestinians will be starved to death if they are not killed by the Israeli occupation forces’ relentless military operation in northern Gaza.

The rights group said in a statement that Israel’s obstruction of aid entry to the north for the last several weeks, along with the massive military operation it is carrying out in the area, have not only placed Palestinians at high risk of being killed by bombardment but also at starving the population to death.

“Due to the ongoing Israeli siege, about 200,000 Palestinians in the northern Gaza governorate have been without food or drinking water for 10 full days now,” the statement read.

“This is occurring as the Israeli army continues its invasion of the region, killing over 350 Palestinians and injuring hundreds more, while also destroying numerous homes and residential buildings,” the statement added.

The international organization revealed that dozens of trapped Palestinians in the Jabaliya refugee camp were targeted by Israeli occupation forces on Monday morning when they sought to secure food from the United Nations Refugees and Relief Agency’s (UNRWA) supply center.

“The Israeli army targeted them with shells and quadcopter drones, killing 10 people and injuring at least 40 more. Many of the victims are still lying in the streets and cannot be taken to the hospital due to the threat of further Israeli violence,” the statement said.

Food as a Weapon

Euro-Med accused the Israeli occupation authorities of using food as a weapon in the ongoing genocide due to its decision to ban any food entry to the north.

“Given Israel’s declared decision to bar any aid from entering northern Gaza, which is the site of one of its biggest crimes of starvation, the survivors of this intense shelling are in danger of starvation Israel’s use of starvation as a lethal weapon,” the statement said.

It added that such Israeli actions “are meant to truly destroy the Palestinian population”, and come to “illustrate its blatant intent to continue carrying out the genocide it has been committing for more than a year in the Gaza Strip.”

Euro-Med revealed that thousands of the residents in Jabaliya, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun are trapped with no access to food or water. Israeli occupation forces have banned aid entry in northern Gaza weeks before it launched its latest military operations in the area.

“Many of the trapped residents had already been repeatedly forced from their homes and shelters, leaving behind personal possessions and food supplies each time they flee,” the statement stressed.

Hundreds of Raids

The rights organization disclosed that the Euro-Med team has succeeded in documenting during the last 10 days “hundreds of Israeli raids and shellings that have targeted homes, shelters, and streets in northern Gaza.”

“Many victims and injured people are still stuck in the streets or homes, as they cannot be transported to hospitals; this is because Israeli forces have banned ambulances from moving through most of Jabaliya and its camp”, according to the statement.

Euro-Med added that the only two hospitals that can still receive Palestinians in that area are the Kamal Adwan Hospital and Al-Awda Hospital, which are working under extremely difficult conditions and limited resources.

The rights organization demanded that the United Nations and the international community at large exert instant efforts to allow “life-saving aid into northern Gaza and to halt its genocide against Palestinians across the entire Gaza Strip.”

It urged for a “comprehensive” arms embargo on the Jewish state to save the lives of thousands of Palestinians in the Strip and hold Tel Aviv accountable for its crimes.

‘The North is Cut Off’

No food aid has entered northern Gaza since October 1, affecting thousands of Palestinian families, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) has announced.

In a statement, WFP said food distribution points, as well as kitchens and bakeries in North Gaza, have been forced to shut down due to Israeli airstrikes, military ground operations and evacuation orders. The only functioning bakery in North Gaza caught fire after being hit “by an explosive munition”.

“The north is basically cut off and we’re not able to operate there,” Antoine Renard, WFP Country Director for Palestine said.

Gaza Genocide Continues

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 42,289 Palestinians have been killed, and 98,684 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)