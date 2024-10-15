LIVE BLOG: Hezbollah Expands Operations | Scores Killed in Gaza since Dawn | 170,000 Weapons Distributed- Day 375

Hezbollah is intensifying its use of ballistic missiles and targeting Haifa with two surface-to-surface missiles, according to the Israeli Army Radio.
At least 45 Palestinians have been killed since dawn on Tuesday in the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, Al-Jazeera reported, citing medical sources.
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that 170,000 weapons have distributed to Israelis in the last eight months.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,289 Palestinians have been killed, and 98,684 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
40 Palestinians Killed since Dawn
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 45 Palestinians have been killed in the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip since dawn today.
Al-Quds Brigades Bombed Israeli Soldiers in Jabaliya
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We shelled Israeli occupation soldiers and vehicles stationed at the Civil Administration east of Jabalia camp with mortar shells.
Australia Asks Citizens to Leave Israel
MAARIV: Australia is asking its citizens to leave Israel immediately.
Three Killed in Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of the Abu Rashid Baraka area in Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.
Lieberman Calls for Strike on Iranian Nuclear Facilities
AVIGDOR LIEBERMAN: Israel must deliver a “strong blow to Iran, including energy sources and nuclear facilities.”
Israeli Raid on Southern Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted the town of Taybeh in southern Lebanon.
39 Israelis Killed by Gunfire since January
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The Israeli army radio reported a sharp increase in the rate of shootings since the beginning of the year, resulting in the killing of 39 Israelis.
170,000 Weapons DIstributed to Israelis
Hezbollah Intensifies Use of Ballistic Missiles
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Hezbollah is intensifying its use of ballistic missiles and targeting Haifa with two surface-to-surface missiles.
Two Rockets from Lebanon
Sirens Sound in Carmel, Haifa
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in several cities and towns south of Haifa, in Zichron Yaakov and the Carmel region after rocket fire was detected.
Hezbollah Clashes with Israeli Infantry Force
HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters clashed with an occupation infantry force while it was trying to infiltrate the outskirts of the town of Rab Thalatheen, and the clashes are still ongoing.
