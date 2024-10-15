LIVE BLOG: Hezbollah Expands Operations | Scores Killed in Gaza since Dawn | 170,000 Weapons Distributed- Day 375

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Hezbollah is intensifying its use of ballistic missiles and targeting Haifa with two surface-to-surface missiles, according to the Israeli Army Radio. 

At least 45 Palestinians have been killed since dawn on Tuesday in the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, Al-Jazeera reported, citing medical sources. 

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that 170,000 weapons have distributed to Israelis in the last eight months. 

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,289 Palestinians have been killed, and 98,684 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Tue, Oct 15, 10:02 AM (Palestine Time)

40 Palestinians Killed since Dawn

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 45 Palestinians have been killed in the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

Tue, Oct 15, 10:02 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Bombed Israeli Soldiers in Jabaliya

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We shelled Israeli occupation soldiers and vehicles stationed at the Civil Administration east of Jabalia camp with mortar shells.

Tue, Oct 15, 10:02 AM (Palestine Time)

Australia Asks Citizens to Leave Israel

MAARIV: Australia is asking its citizens to leave Israel immediately.

Tue, Oct 15, 10:02 AM (Palestine Time)

Three Killed in Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of the Abu Rashid Baraka area in Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

Tue, Oct 15, 10:02 AM (Palestine Time)

Lieberman Calls for Strike on Iranian Nuclear Facilities

AVIGDOR LIEBERMAN: Israel must deliver a “strong blow to Iran, including energy sources and nuclear facilities.”

Tue, Oct 15, 10:02 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid on Southern Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted the town of Taybeh in southern Lebanon.

 

Tue, Oct 15, 10:02 AM (Palestine Time)

39 Israelis Killed by Gunfire since January

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The Israeli army radio reported a sharp increase in the rate of shootings since the beginning of the year, resulting in the killing of 39 Israelis.

Tue, Oct 15, 10:02 AM (Palestine Time)

170,000 Weapons DIstributed to Israelis

BEN-GVIR:

We have a chance to cut off the head of the snake by striking Iran and Netanyahu is making courageous decisions.

Within 8 months, 170,000 weapons were distributed to Israelis.

If we had stopped the entry of oil into the Gaza Strip, we would have succeeded in returning the kidnapped.

Tue, Oct 15, 10:02 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Intensifies Use of Ballistic Missiles

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Hezbollah is intensifying its use of ballistic missiles and targeting Haifa with two surface-to-surface missiles.

Tue, Oct 15, 10:02 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Rockets from Lebanon

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The Israeli army reported intercepting two rockets fired from Lebanon towards Haifa.

Tue, Oct 15, 10:02 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Carmel, Haifa

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in several cities and towns south of Haifa, in Zichron Yaakov and the Carmel region after rocket fire was detected.

Tue, Oct 15, 10:02 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Clashes with Israeli Infantry Force

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters clashed with an occupation infantry force while it was trying to infiltrate the outskirts of the town of Rab Thalatheen, and the clashes are still ongoing.

