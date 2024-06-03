Majority of American Jews Support Biden’s Decision to Withhold Arms to Israel – new Poll

The survey, conducted by the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, a private right-wing Israeli think tank, was carried out last May.

Over 51 percent of American Jews Jews support US President Joe Biden’s decision to withhold arms shipments to Israel amid its ground offensive in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, a new poll has found.

Moreover, 60 percent support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and nearly one-third agree with accusations that Israel committed genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The survey, conducted by the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, a private right-wing Israeli think tank, was carried out between May 9 and 11 and included 511 American Jews, according to the center.

“Approximately one-third of respondents agreed with the accusation that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza,” the statement said.

According to the poll, 22.5 percent of respondents strongly supported Biden’s decision, 29.9 percent backed it, 11.7 percent opposed and only 10.5 percent strongly opposed it. Another 25.2% neither supported nor opposed the decision.

60 percent of respondents considered a two-state solution as “the best way to peace”. The support for a Palestinian state, however, was conditioned to “demilitarization and recognition of Israel as a Jewish state.”

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,479 Palestinians have been killed, and 82,777 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, Anadolu)