GAZA LIVE BLOG: Jabaliya Inhabitable | Kirby: Israel Accomplished War Goals | Netanyahu Summons Ben-Gvir – Day 241

Civil Defense spokesman in the Gaza Strip, Mahmoud Basal, said that the Jabaliya area, north of the Gaza Strip, is not suitable for living. White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said that, from a military perspective alone, Israel has accomplished most of its objectives in Gaza. According to Yedioth Ahronoth, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to his office to inform him of the details of the proposed deal to return the captives. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,439 Palestinians have been killed, and 82,627 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Monday, June 3, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed and others were injured as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a residential apartment in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

ALI KHAMENEI: The Al-Aqsa flood Operation is a miracle that put Israel on a path that ends with its demise.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed an Israeli vehicle, killing and wounding its crew.

CHANNEL 12: 3 missiles fell in the Upper Galilee and another was intercepted in Eilat.

Monday, June 3, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens sounded in Eilat and Kibbutz Eilot, in southern Israel.

PALESTINIAN MEDICAL SOURCES: 21 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip since dawn today as a result of Israeli raids on the center and south of the Strip.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to his office to inform him of the details of the proposed deal to return the captives.

ISRAELI EDUCATION MINISTER: Israel must launch a military campaign in the north to expel Lebanese Hezbollah and the residents of southern Lebanon beyond the Litani River.

AL-JAZEERA: Two missiles were launched from Lebanon towards an Israeli site in the Upper Galilee.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens are sounding continuously in the settlements of Matat, Harfish, and Al-Kush in Upper Galilee.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation army artillery bombed the Al-Mughraqa area in the central Gaza Strip and areas east of Khan Yunis, and occupation fighter jets also raided the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, west of Gaza.

Monday, June 3, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: We recovered the bodies of 70 martyrs and a large number of wounded as a result of the Israeli aggression on Jabaliya.

Monday, June 3, 07:00 am (GMT +2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced the implementation of a drone attack on what it described as a vital target in Haifa.

Monday, June 3, 06:00 am (GMT +2)

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: Civil Defense spokesman in the Gaza Strip, Mahmoud Basal, said that the Jabaliya area, north of the Gaza Strip, is not suitable for living.

Monday, June 3, 05:00 am (GMT +2)

US STATE DEPARTMENT:

Blinken discussed with Gallant the proposed ceasefire agreement revealed by President Joe Biden. Blinken told Gallant that one of the interests included in the agreement is greater integration of Israel in the region.

JOHN KIRBY (to ABC): From a military perspective alone, the Israelis have accomplished most of their objectives in Gaza.

Monday, June 3, 04:30 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:

Causalities reported in an Israeli shelling that targeted a house belonging to the Abu Obaid family in the Saudi neighborhood, west of Rafah. An Israeli raid targeted the vicinity of the European Gaza Hospital near Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

SYRIAN MEDIA: The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced a number of deaths and material losses as a result of Israeli shelling targeting sites in the vicinity of Aleppo. Syrian media confirmed that 17 people were killed and 15 wounded by Israeli shelling.

