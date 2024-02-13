‘In the Name of Humanity, Stop the Bloodshed’ – UN General Assembly President

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The UN General Assembly Chief adds his voice to increasing concerns about the catastrophic consequences of an Israeli ground incursion into Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians are seeking refuge from Israel’s military assault on the Gaza Strip.

The president of the UN General Assembly has voiced serious concern over Israel’s assault on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

“I am deeply distressed by the escalating military operation into Rafah, where over a million civilians are already sheltering in the most dire conditions,” Dennis Francis said on X, on Monday.

“Another phase of this humanitarian catastrophe is at our doorstep. This is not a path to sustainable peace,” Francis warned.

I am deeply distressed by the escalating military operation into Rafah, where over a million civilians are already sheltering in the most dire conditions. Another phase of this humanitarian catastrophe is at our doorstep. This is not a path to sustainable peace. pic.twitter.com/8pP8Xrn1Pk — UN GA President (@UN_PGA) February 13, 2024

The Israeli army plans to launch a ground invasion in Rafah, currently housing more than 1 million people seeking refuge from Israel’s military assault on the besieged enclave

“In the name of humanity, I continue to appeal to all those with leverage to do their utmost to help stop more bloodshed and to initiate meaningful dialogue for a durable peace,” Francis stated.

In the early hours of Monday, Israeli occupation forces embarked on an intense bombardment campaign targeting Rafah, killing and injuring hundreds of civilians, including a significant number of children and women.



Violation of ICJ Orders

Last month, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel to comply with six emergency measures to protect Palestinians’ rights and cease all activities that could constitute genocide.



Netanyahu’s government was given until February 23 to report to the ICJ on what it has done to comply with measures issued by the court. This includes steps taken to end incitement to genocide as well as the improvement of the provision of humanitarian aid.

The UN Special Rapporteur, Francesca Albanese, believes Israel’s ongoing actions in the Gaza Strip may be defying the World Court’s rulings.

Albanese stated on X that “Defying the ICJ’s interim measures, ISR’s (Israel’s) escalation in Gaza has led to hundreds of casualties, more devastation & forced displacement. ISR is obligated to adhere to the Court’s order, & states must act decisively to prevent further atrocities.”

More than 28,000 Killed

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 28,473 Palestinians have been killed, and 68,106 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 8,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all of the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(Palestine Chronicle)