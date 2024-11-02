‘Intelligence Leak’ Scandal Rocks Netanyahu’s Office – Close Aide Arrested

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli Magistrate’s Court judge partially lifted a gag order on the ongoing joint investigation by the Shin Bet, police and the army on Friday.

A close aide is among several suspects arrested for the alleged leak of classified intelligence from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, according to media reports.

The news comes as an Israeli Magistrate’s Court judge partially lifted a gag order on the ongoing joint investigation by the Shin Bet, police and the army, the Times of Israel reported on Friday.

These arrests “are at the center” of what could likely be “the biggest scandal inside the Israeli government” since its genocidal war on Gaza began in October last year, Axios reported.

Info Leaked to The Bild

The investigation was opened “after a top secret intelligence report was leaked to the German tabloid, Bild,” the Axios report said.

New scandal engulfs Netanyahu after close aide arrested for alleged intel leak https://t.co/jaumLa9dtH — Axios (@axios) November 1, 2024

The Bild published a story in early September, the report continued, “that referred to a document that was allegedly drafted by Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and contained Hamas’ strategy about the hostage and ceasefire deal negotiations.”

According to information released for publication by the judge on Friday, Axios said, the probe focused on a “concern of a security breach due to the unlawful provision of classified information.” This, it added, has placed at risk “sensitive information and intelligence sources, as well as harmed the efforts of achieving the goals of the war in the Gaza Strip.”

Did Netanyahu Know?

The Axios report questioned “whether Netanyahu knew or was involved in the leaks” as it appeared “to be intended to influence Israeli public opinion to support” his position on a ceasefire deal that includes the release of captives held by Hamas.

It said Netanyahu denied his office was involved.

Haaretz reported that the aide allegedly involved “has worked closely” with Netanyahu during the Gaza war “and attended security cabinet meetings at the Kirya defense headquarters in Tel Aviv.”

The paper also said Netanyahu’s office denied in a statement on Friday that any of its staff had been arrested.

Citing Kan, the Israeli state broadcaster, Axios said the aide “was exposed to highly classified information” even though “he failed” a security background check.

Opposition Slams PM

In a post on X, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said “The affair in the Prime Minister’s Office goes to the heart of the close relationship between the defense establishment and the prime minister and his aides.”

הפרשה בלשכת ראש הממשלה עוסקת בלב ליבו של הקשר ההדוק בין מערכת הבטחון לבין ראש הממשלה וסביבתו. ראש הממשלה מנסה כבר עכשיו כהרגלו להרחיק את עצמו מהפרשה ולהטיל אחריות על אחרים, אבל העובדות הפוכות: הוא אחראי באופן אישי על כל נייר, מילה, או מידע היוצא מלשכתו.

>> — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) November 1, 2024

“The Prime Minister is already trying, as usual, to distance himself from the affair and place responsibility on others, but the facts are the opposite: He is personally responsible for every document, word, or information that comes out of his office.”

At the same time, Israel’s National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz said in a post on X: “Without going into the details of the case under investigation concerning the activities of the Prime Minister’s Office, it is important to emphasize one thing – the Prime Minister is responsible for what happens in his office. For better or worse.”

מבלי להיכנס לפרטי הפרשה הנחקרת הנוגעת לפעילות לשכת ראש הממשלה, חשוב להדגיש דבר אחד – ראש הממשלה הוא הנושא באחריות לנעשה בלשכתו. בטוב וברע. — בני גנץ – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) November 1, 2024

The scandal was likely to intensify “the mistrust and tension” between Netanyahu, the military and intelligence services, said Axios, which has been growing in the past few months.

(The Palestine Chronicle)