Hezbollah Hits Key Israeli Targets amid Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes on Lebanon

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hezbollah announced on Saturday missile and drone attacks on three Israeli military bases near Tel Aviv and Haifa, while Israeli forces continued airstrikes on Lebanese cities, causing further civilian casualties.

Military Bases

Hezbollah said in a statement that it carried out a “qualitative missile barrage” targeting the Glilot base of Israel’s 8200 Military Intelligence Unit near Tel Aviv.

Additionally, the Zevulon military industries base north of Haifa was hit twice with missile strikes, and a squadron of suicide drones attacked the Palmachim Air Base south of Tel Aviv, reportedly hitting their targets accurately.

In central Israel, a missile attack on Tira this morning injured 19 people.

The Israeli ambulance service reported moderate to minor injuries, with the wounded transferred to nearby hospitals.

On Thursday, seven people were reportedly killed by rocket attacks from Lebanon on northern Israel, according to Israeli sources.

Air Drone Strikes

Hezbollah launched additional missile and drone strikes today, hitting five settlements in the Galilee.

Israeli media reported that one drone struck a factory near Nahariya, while explosions were heard near the Ramat David base in Marj Ibn Amer, east of Haifa, after drones were launched from Lebanon.

The Israeli army stated that 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Haifa Bay and the Galilee, with some intercepted and others landing in open areas. Explosions were reported in Akka, Nahariya, Haifa Bay, and several Galilean towns.

Al-Jazeera correspondents also reported numerous missile launches from Lebanon targeting Israeli areas.

On Saturday morning, rockets from Lebanon hit the outskirts of Tel Aviv, with damage reported in Hasharon, north of Tel Aviv.

The Israeli army confirmed that three rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Tel Aviv, intercepting some of them.

Air Strikes on Lebanon

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes conducted fresh airstrikes on towns in southern and eastern Lebanon. Lebanon’s Ministry of Health reported that Friday’s raids on Bekaa Valley towns left 52 dead and 72 injured.

The Lebanese National News Agency also noted that Israeli attacks on Tyre and Bint Jbeil last night resulted in 17 fatalities and 54 injuries.

The Israeli army has issued orders to evacuate neighborhoods in southern and eastern Lebanon in anticipation of further bombings, with reports indicating that a quarter of buildings in border towns have been destroyed.

Since clashes erupted on the Lebanon-Israel border following Israel’s offensive in Gaza on October 7, 2023, Tel Aviv has widened the conflict to include extensive airstrikes across Lebanon, including in Beirut, and has advanced ground operations in southern Lebanon.

(PC, AJA)