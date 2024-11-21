By Palestine Chronicle Staff

While leading global figures and organizations have welcomed the decision, Netanyahu’s office has labeled it “antisemitic.”

The International Criminal Court on Thursday announced that it had issued warrants of arrest for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The arrest warrants are “for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024, the day the Prosecution filed the applications for warrants of arrest.”

Here are some reactions to the news:

‘Revealed Truth’ – Hamas

Hamas Political Bureau member Izzat Al-Rishq has said: “Regardless of the possibility of implementation (of ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant), the revealed truth is that international justice is on our side and against the zionist entity.”

“This growing awareness and the exposure of the true terrorist nature of the occupying entity serve Palestinian interests, the future of our cause, and our inevitable goal of liberation, God willing. The occupation state stands against the truth, contradicts the concept of justice, and clashes with human values, and the brutal terrorism that is internationally supported sustains the occupation’s existence,” he added.

‘Step in Right Direction’ – Islamic Jihad

“We welcome the decision of the International Criminal Court in The Hague to issue arrest warrants for both Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, recognizing them as war criminals who have committed crimes against humanity. We consider this a step in the right direction, albeit a very delayed one,” the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement said in a statement.

‘Antisemitic Decision’ – Netanyahu

“The antisemitic decision of the International Criminal Court is a modern Dreyfus trial – and will end the same way. Israel utterly rejects the false and absurd charges of the International Criminal Court, a biased and discriminatory political body,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

‘Significant & Historical Development’ – Hanan Ashrawi

“Finally! The ICC issued arrest warrants against Gallant & Netanyahu for war crimes & crimes against humanity. The 120 countries that are signatories to the Rome Statute must ensure that justice is served. This is a significant & historical development in response to Israel’s genocide. Let’s hope there are more to follow,” Palestinian politician, Dr Hanan Ashrawi, said on X.

‘Work Together’ – Francesca Albanese

“As the int’l community braces for potential repercussions, we must work together to keep the flame of accountbility burning bright. May this time of darkness see the call for Justice grow stronger,” UN Special Rapporteur, Francesca Albanese, said on X.

Breaking News: The ICC's Pre-Trial Chamber has just issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

‘Long Overdue’ – Jeremy Corbyn

“The ICC’s arrest warrants are long overdue. The Prime Minister & Foreign Secretary must immediately endorse this decision. That is the bare minimum. Will the UK government now, finally, honour its international obligations to prevent genocide and end all arms sales to Israel?,” former British Labor Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said on X.

‘Dangerous Precedent’ – Yoav Gallant

“The decision sets a dangerous precedent against the right to self-defense and moral warfare and encourages murderous terrorism. Gone are the days when we could be denied the right to defend ourselves,” former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on X.

“The attempt to deny Israel its right to achieve its goals in its just war will fail – the soldiers of the IDF and members of the security forces will continue their action until the abductees are returned, Hamas is dissolved and the residents of Israel are safely returned to their homes.”

‘Ensure Justice is Done’ – Craig Mokhiber

At long last, ICC arrest warrants have been issued for Netanyahu and Gallant for crimes against humanity. All states must now cooperate in their arrest. The western-built wall of impunity constructed around this genocidal apartheid regime is crumbling. We must all now work together to ensure that justice is done,” human rights lawyer and former UN human rights official, Craig Mokhiber said on X.

‘Significant Step’ – South Africa

“These actions mark a significant step towards justice for crimes against humanity and war crimes in Palestine, “ the South African government said in a statement.

“South Africa reaffirms its commitment to international law and urges all state parties to act in accordance with their obligations in the Rome Statute. We call on the global community to uphold the rule of law and ensure accountability for human rights violations,” it added.

‘Legally Complex’ – France

France has said its reaction to the arrest warrants would be in line with the court’s statutes, according to France24 news. The foreign ministry spokesman, Christophe Lemoine, however, declined to say whether France would arrest the leader if he came to the country. “It’s a point that is legally complex so I’m not going to comment on it today,” he reportedly said.

‘Significant Step’ – Ireland

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said the ICC’s decision was “an extremely significant step.” “The court points to reasonable grounds to believe that Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gallant each bear criminal responsibility for crimes perpetrated in the war in Gaza, including the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare, and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution and other inhumane acts,” Harris said in a statement. “Ireland respects the role of the International Criminal Court. Anyone in a position to assist it in carrying out its vital work must now do so with urgency.” War Crimes, Crimes against Humanity – ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

‘Prepared to Act’ – Netherlands

According to Reuters, Netherlands Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp was cited by Dutch news agency ANP as saying the country “was prepared to act on the arrest warrant against Netanyahu if needed.”

‘Respected and Implemented’ – Borrell

EU Foreign Policy chief, Josep Borrell, reportedly said the arrest warrants are not political and the court decision should be respected and implemented.

‘Palestinians Deserve Justice’ – Jordan

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi reportedly said the ICC rulings should be respected and implemented, according to Reuters. “Palestinians deserve justice,” he added.

‘Most Significant Ruling’ – ICJP

“This is the most significant ruling in the history of international humanitarian law. The ICC just smashed Israel’s decades long impunity to pieces,” International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP) said in a statement.



‘Lowest Point in Israeli History’ – B’tselem

“The ICC’s issuing of international arrest warrants for Israel’s leaders on the suspicion they committed the crimes of starvation, persecution, and intentionally directing an attack against civilians is one of the lowest points in Israeli history,” Israeli human rights group, B’tselem said.

“Unfortunately, all we know about the conduct of Israel in the Gaza Strip over the past year – which was conducted with the knowledge and the direction of the prime minister and the ministerial cabinet – it isn’t surprising that the evidence indicates that Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant are responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity,” it added.

‘Shame on ICC’ – Naftali Bennet

“The ICC arrest warrants are a mark of shame not of Israel’s leaders but of the ICC itself, and its members,” said former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennet.

“Israel is fighting back the most just of wars against pure evil. All Israelis, left and right, stand behind the war whose goals are to release the kidnapped Israelis, demolish Hamas and restore security to Israel. Shame on ICC.”

‘Disgrace’ – Itamar Ben Gvir

“Issuing the arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and MK Galant is an unprecedented disgrace, but not at all surprising,” Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said.

“The International Criminal Court in The Hague shows once again that it is anti-Semitic through and through. This is complete system madness. I support the Prime Minister in the just war. The answer to the arrest warrants – applying sovereignty over all the territories of Judea and Samaria, settlement in all parts of the country and severing ties with the terrorist authority, including sanctions.”

Europe Must Comply – Belgium

“Europe must comply. Impose economic sanctions, suspend the Association Agreement with Israel and uphold these arrest warrants. War crimes and crimes against humanity cannot go unpunished,” Belgium’s deputy prime minister Petra de Sutter said on X.

(The Palestine Chronicle)