Trump Not Keen on Israeli Annexation of West Bank – Report 

Newly elected US President, Donald Trump, opposes Israel’s reported plans to annex the occupied West Bank, sources from his Republican Party have reportedly revealed.

According to Israeli news outlet, Ynet, a senior Republican Senator close to the president-elect has said that “Trump will not approve annexation” of the West Bank.

Such a move is reportedly seen as one that would be “a mistake for Israel” which would worsen its international standing, already severely damaged after over a year of Israel’s ongoing genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

The report said these remarks follow speculation that recent appointments by Trump, including Mike Huckabee as US ambassador to Israel, “signal support for annexation.”

Normalization with Saudi

Trump is also apparently primarily concerned that any official annexation could further disrupt and severely derail efforts to finally secure normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia – a key priority for the incoming Trump administration, with Republican Senator, Lindsey Graham, particularly working on that goal.

Graham is “coordinating with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, outgoing President Joe Biden and Trump himself,” said YNet news.

“Sources say Graham sees bipartisan Senate approval of a U.S.-Saudi defense pact as key to achieving normalization,” the report added.

The reported comments by the unnamed sources follow increased speculation in recent weeks over Trump’s appointments of controversial figures in his incoming administration, with many of the relevant roles being filled by pro-Israel figures who favor annexation of the West Bank, according to the Middle East Monitor (MEMO).

Smotrich Adamant

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said he hoped the incoming Trump administration would recognize Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank, according to a YNet report.

“The year 2025 will be, with God’s help, the year of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria,” Smotrich reportedly said.

“I instructed the Settlement Administration at the Security Ministry and the Civil Administration to begin professional and comprehensive staff work and prepare in practice the necessary infrastructure for the application of sovereignty,” he added.

Smotrich continued: “Following this past year, we are the strongest in the Middle East, adding “We will apply sovereignty together with our American friends. We’ll extend the agreements and alliances with neighboring countries, and we’ll create a true new Middle East.”

In July, the International Court of Justice issued a landmark advisory opinion that declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land “illegal” and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

