Into the Minefield – Resistance Roundup – Day 461

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, ambushed an Israeli military convoy in northern Gaza, detonating explosives that killed three soldiers.

On Thursday, January 9, 2025, Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, released footage showing the detonation of an Israeli military vehicle in eastern Jabaliya Refugee Camp, northern Gaza, after luring a convoy of military vehicles into a minefield.

The video captured the preparation of Thaqib anti-tank explosive devices, which were carried, planted, and camouflaged along the route the Israeli military vehicles were expected to take.

A field commander from the Brigades explained that the explosives were planted after receiving information about an approaching Israeli military convoy near the Civil Administration site in eastern Jabaliya.

The footage also showed detailed monitoring of the Israeli vehicles before they reached the ambush area. The explosives were detonated, directly hitting one of the vehicles, causing smoke and fire to erupt from it.

pic.twitter.com/iXklei2Lcw — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 9, 2025

On the evening of Wednesday, January 8, the Israeli military announced the deaths of three soldiers and the injury of three others during battles in northern Gaza.

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the soldiers died after explosives placed on a tank in Beit Hanoun detonated. A preliminary investigation by Israeli media revealed that the explosion occurred on a tank, killing three soldiers and injuring three others, one critically.

This brought the total number of Israeli military casualties to 46 soldiers and officers since the start of the Israeli operation in northern Gaza over three months ago.

Palestinian resistance groups, who frequently document their operations through video recordings, claim that the actual number of Israeli casualties is much higher than official Israeli reports.

Below are the latest statements by the Al-Quds Brigades.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We sniped an occupation soldier east of Gaza City.

“Al-Quds Brigades detonate an Israeli military vehicle with a Thaqib explosive device near the civil administration east of Jabaliya camp.”

