Iran is ‘Postured and Poised’ for an Attack on Israel – White House Says

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Kirby confirmed that the US force in the region will not budge “as long as we feel like we need to keep it in place to help defend Israel and defend our own troops and facilities in the region”.

The White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday that Iran remains “postured and poised” to launch an attack on Israel, reiterating the United States’ ironclad support to Israel and vowing to come to its defense in case of such an attack.

“We believe that they are still postured and poised to launch an attack should they want to do that, which is why we have that enhanced force posture in the region,” he told Israel’s Channel 12.

Kirby told the Israeli channel that it remains difficult to forecast the chances of an attack, nonetheless, the US takes the Iranian statements seriously, in reference to Iran’s repeated declarations that it reserves the right to retaliate against the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, in Tehran last month.

Kirby said that his country’s message to Iran has been consistent and will remain as such.

“One, don’t do it. There’s no reason to escalate this. There’s no reason to potentially start some sort of all-out regional war. And number two, we are going to be prepared to defend Israel if it comes to that,” the spokesperson said.

The White House National Security spokesperson expressed hope that a potential ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip is still possible labeling the ongoing negotiations as being “constructive”.

“The parties are still engaged and that’s a good thing. The fact that we’ve moved on to another level here with working groups now in Doha, that’s not a bad thing. It means that the sides are still talking. It means that there’s still hope that we can nail down these last few details and move forward,” Kirby said while refusing to put the blame on either side for the stalemate.

He stressed that a ceasefire agreement requires compromise and leadership on both sides.

“Hamas is still being represented in these working-group discussions and that is a good thing. Nobody has broken off entirely from the process,” he concluded.

Iran’s Position

Iran has reiterated its intention to respond to the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran. Iranian officials emphasized that retaliation will come at the appropriate time, avoiding any potential traps while dismissing claims of internal involvement in the incident, Iranian media reported.

Tehran has responded to calls from the United States and European countries to “step back” from its threats against Israel, emphasizing that it does not need anyone’s “permission” to retaliate against the assassination of Haniyeh, in Tehran.

The Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a statement on August 12 that Iran views the right to punish aggressors as legitimate for all nations, describing it as a way to halt crimes and aggression.

“Iran will never succumb to pressure, sanctions, bullying, and aggression but reserves its right to respond to aggressors by international principles,” the president was quoted as saying by the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA).

(PC, MEMO, Agencies)