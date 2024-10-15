Iranian Commander Qaani Appears in Tehran, Dismissing Arrest, Death Rumors

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iranian state television broadcast live footage on Tuesday morning showing Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran.

Qaani appeared alongside senior Iranian leaders and officials, awaiting the arrival of the body of IRGC General Abbas Nilforoushan, who was killed during heavy Israeli airstrikes on Beirut’s Southern Suburb on September 20.

The attack also resulted in the killing of Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

In response to these assassinations and other acts by Israel in the region, including an attack on Tehran, Iran launched Operation True Promise 2 on October 1.

This involved firing at least 200 ballistic missiles, targeting key military and intelligence sites across the occupied Palestinian territories.

Conflicting Reports

Qaani’s appearance follows rumors in Western, Arab, and Israeli media suggesting that he had been killed or was under investigation by Iranian authorities.

Tehran consistently denied these reports, maintaining that Qaani was fulfilling his duties and would soon be awarded one of Iran’s highest honors by the Supreme Leader, Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

The conflicting reports regarding Qaani’s fate come amid a series of Israeli assassinations targeting Hezbollah and Hamas leaders in Lebanon, including the killing of Nasrallah and Nilforoushan.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced it would use “all capacities” to hold Israel accountable for the assassination of General Nilforoushan.

In a statement, the Ministry condemned the assassination as an illegal act and “an unforgivable crime,” vowing that Iran would work to hold Israel accountable for its actions.

(PC, Agencies)