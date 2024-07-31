GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel Assassinates Palestinian Leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran – Day 299

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At 2 am Tehran time, an Israeli raid struck the private headquarters for war veterans where Palestinian leader Ismail Haniyeh was staying in the Iranian capital, Tehran. The Israeli assassination of the head of Hamas’ political bureau comes only hours after Israel carried out an assassination attempt believed to have targeted a top Hezbollah leader in south Beirut. The Israeli escalation in both Lebanon and Iran has reignited fears that Israel aims at sparking a regional war in a desperate attempt to escape its military failure in Gaza where tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians have been killed in the ongoing Israeli genocide. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,175 Palestinians have been killed, and 90,403 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Wednesday, July 31, 11:50 am (GMT+2)

IRGC: The Zionist regime’s crime of assassinating Haniyeh will face a harsh response from the strong resistance front and Iran in particular.

IRANIAN GUARDIAN COUNCIL: Iran and the Resistance Front will not squander the blood of the martyr Ismail Haniyeh.

REUTERS: the Israeli government press office posted on Facebook a picture of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh with the caption “Eliminated.”

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The assassination of Commander Haniyeh in the heart of Tehran is a critical and dangerous event that takes the battle to new dimensions.

IRANIAN NEWS AGENCY (citing Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei): Revenge for Haniyeh’s blood is our duty because the assassination took place on our soil.

ERDOGAN: I strongly condemn the treacherous assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

JORDANIAN FM: Israel’s assassination of Haniyeh is a violation of international laws and an escalating crime that will lead to more tension and chaos in the region.

AFGHAN GOVERNMENT: The martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh is a great loss for the Islamic nation and his assassination is a crime.

Wednesday, July 31, 10:30 am (GMT+2)

CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY: We strongly oppose and condemn the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for security consultations this afternoon in light of the announcement of the assassination of the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh.

IRANIAN PRESIDENT: Iran mourns its partner in sorrows and joys, the leader of the Palestinian resistance, the martyr of Jerusalem, Ismail Haniyeh.

QATARI FM: The State of Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the assassination of the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh.

TASNIM NEWS AGENCY: the second statement of the Revolutionary Guards regarding the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh will be published in an hour.

RUSSIAN DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER: Haniyeh’s killing is an unacceptable political assassination.

HEZBOLLAH: “The martyrdom of Commander Ismail Haniyeh will increase the determination and stubbornness of the resistance fighters in all resistance arenas to continue the path of jihad.”

Wednesday, July 31, 09:30 am (GMT+2)

LEBANESE CARETAKER PM MIKATI: We condemn the assassination of Haniyeh and see in this act a serious danger of expanding the circle of global concern and danger in the region.

UN REPORT: Israel used dogs and waterboarding against Gaza detainees.

IRANIAN NEWS AGENCY: Haniyeh’s assassination took place around 2 a.m. He was staying at a private headquarters for war veterans in Tehran.

HANIYEH’S ADVISOR: Taher Al-Nono, media advisor to Ismail Haniyeh, told Al Jazeera that the assassination of the head of Hamas’ political bureau was considered a direct targeting and a premeditated assassination, noting that Iranian authorities will announce the details.

KAN: The head of Hamas’s political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, was targeted by a missile launched from a country outside Iran, not from Iranian airspace.

KAN: The head of Hamas's political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, was targeted by a missile launched from a country outside Iran, not from Iranian airspace.

IRANIAN MEDIA: Haniyeh’s assassination was carried out by a missile launched from abroad.

ISRAELI ARMY: The occupation army said it intercepted a suspicious object that was on its way to Israel from Lebanese territory.

RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY: The assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh is a completely unacceptable political crime.

IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY:

The competent authorities are still investigating the dimensions and details of the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh. The blood of the Mujahid who struggles to get rid of the clutches of the Zionist occupiers will never go in vain. The martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran will strengthen the strong relationship between Iran and dear Palestine and the resistance.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army talks about the situation in light of targeting a Hezbollah leader in Beirut and the assassination of the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran.

TURKYEH: Turkish foreign ministry described the assassination in a statement as despicable, and said that the attack also aims to expand the war in Gaza to a regional level.

REUTERS (citing Iranian source): Iran’s highest security body will decide Iran’s strategy in response to the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

KAN: After assessing the situation, officials decided to close the airspace from the Hadera line (south of Haifa) to the north for 24 hours.

AUSTIN: If Israel is attacked, we will help defend it. We will continue to support and stand by Israel, but we will work hard to reduce tensions through diplomatic means.

Wednesday, July 31, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Mosques in the West Bank and Palestinian diaspora camps mourned the head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, and called for a general mobilization.

MUSTAFA BARGHOUTI: Haniyeh’s assassination is a crime that will increase our people’s resolve.

NYT: The Supreme National Security Council is meeting at the headquarters of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, in the presence of the commander of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard, following the assassination of the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran.

MAHMOUD ABBAS: We strongly condemn the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. The assassination of Haniyeh is a cowardly act and a dangerous development.

ISRAELI MEDIA: The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued instructions to ministers not to comment on the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.

ISLAMIC JIHAD: Assassination will not deter us from continuing the resistance.

AL-AQSA TV: Fierce clashes are taking place between the Palestinian resistance and the occupation forces that penetrated the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

PFLP LEADER: Maher al-Taher, the head of international relations in the PFLP, said that Israel is crossing all red lines and pushing matters towards a comprehensive war with the entire axis of resistance.

PFLP LEADER: Maher al-Taher, the head of international relations in the PFLP, said that Israel is crossing all red lines and pushing matters towards a comprehensive war with the entire axis of resistance.

WHITE HOUSE: The White House said it was aware of reports that Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran.

AL-AQSA TV: Popular calls were issued for a general strike and demonstrations throughout Palestine after the assassination of the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in the Iranian capital.

Wednesday, July 31, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

ANSARALLAH: The assassination of the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, is a terrorist crime and a flagrant violation of the laws.

CNN: the Israeli army declined to comment on the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

AL-AQSA TV: Al-Aqsa TV quoted Hamas Political Bureau member Musa Abu Marzouk as saying that the assassination of the movement’s Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, after he was targeted in an Israeli airstrike in Tehran, was a cowardly act and would not go unpunished.

Wednesday, July 31, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

Wednesday, July 31, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

IRGC: The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announces the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of Hamas, and a bodyguard of his following an attack in Tehran.

(The Palestine Chronicle)