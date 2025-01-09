Israel Bleeds: The Impact of ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ on Reverse Migration – Analysis

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Writing on the Al Mayadeen Arabic website, Sharhabil Al-Ghareeb discusses how Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas and Hezbollah has triggered a sharp increase in reverse migration, with highly skilled professionals fleeing in search of stability, further deepening the country’s internal crisis.

The Al-Aqsa Flood operation cast a long shadow over Israel’s internal reality, affecting all aspects of life—political, economic, and social. Despite more than a year passing, Israel has failed to halt the internal hemorrhaging of talent, a phenomenon that has worsened due to wars on two fronts: with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Before the conflict ceased, the fallout was more bitter than the war itself. Additionally, the war’s financial toll reached 11 billion USD, deepening political and social divisions. Meanwhile, Jewish settlers live in a state of frustration, struggling to cope with the continuing negative repercussions of the war.

The phenomenon of reverse migration in Israel, an old but renewed issue, has resurfaced as one of the primary and most significant consequences of the Al-Aqsa Flood. The rate of permanent emigration has surged by 285% following the operation on October 7, 2023, according to Yedioth Ahronoth, citing Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics. Most of these emigrants are highly educated individuals, skilled in vital sectors such as technology, medicine, business, economics, and academia.

The statistics reveal that most of the migrants are young, with 48% aged between 20 and 45, while 27% are under 18.

The report also showed that the five cities with the highest emigration rates were, in order: Tel Aviv, Haifa, Netanya, Jerusalem, and Bat Yam.

According to recent statistics in Israel, countries like Germany, Portugal, and Cyprus have become safe havens for emigrants seeking stability, security, and a better future. Global companies have played a key role in transferring their employees to branches in more stable countries.

The impact of this migration is being keenly felt in Israel, as the loss of its most talented and qualified individuals threatens its position as a global leader in technology. Experts warn that this loss could jeopardize Israel’s future in the tech industry.

A recent statistical report confirmed the scale of the Al-Aqsa Flood’s effects, showing that in 2024 alone, 82,700 Israelis emigrated, while only 23,800 returned. The report highlighted that the number of emigrants was significantly higher than the number of returnees, with a net negative migration of 58,900.

Israel’s population, as of now, stands at 10.03 million, with 7.7 million Jews (76.9%), 2.1 million Arabs (21%), and 216,000 foreigners (2.1%).

These statistics make it clear that reverse migration is on the rise, pointing to an undeniable truth: Israeli settlers are facing an uncertain future. The concept of survival has become a thing of the past, undermining the very foundation of Israel’s existence as a state in Palestine, which was supposed to offer security, stability, and prosperity.

Over the past year, Israel has lost its strategic project of being a unifying state for Jews worldwide. As reported by the Jerusalem Post, the surge in reverse migration has been accompanied by the outflow of money, academic credentials, and technical skills—factors that will negatively impact Israel’s future.

Israel is in a state of continuous depletion, a crisis reflected in several painful details. For the first time, Maariv revealed that one of the primary reasons Israel accepted a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah in November was the unprecedented human losses and military setbacks. Netanyahu admitted that the need to replenish military stockpiles was a major factor in agreeing to the ceasefire. This admission is a clear sign that Israel lost both human and military resources, crucial elements for any future conflict, thereby diminishing Israel’s once-vaunted image of invincibility.

The political and strategic loss that Netanyahu now faces is undeniable. Despite promoting tactical military successes, he has failed to reap the full rewards of the war, especially due to the strikes by the Yemeni armed forces, particularly the ballistic missiles that ruined any potential gains.

The losses in both human and military components are just the beginning for Israel, as it is on the brink of substantial internal transformations—especially politically and socially. The Al-Aqsa Flood will leave lasting effects, and Israel will never return to the state it was in before October 7. Public opinion polls continue to show a future marked by uncertainty, continuous threats, security deterioration, and a collapsing economy, all of which further fuel the ongoing exodus.

The war on Gaza and Lebanon has revealed new truths about Israel’s internal and security situation, most notably its vulnerability. This has given rise to a new reality marked by reverse migration, instability, and the loss of hope for the future—forces that will compel Israel to adopt new strategies to address the collapse it faces.

(Al Mayadeen – Translated and prepared by The Palestine Chronicle)