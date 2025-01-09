Joint Operation – Palestinian Resistance Claims Responsibility for West Bank Shooting

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian resistance factions united in a bold operation, as Israeli escalation in Gaza and the West Bank fuels further conflict.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a joint operation alongside the Al-Quds Brigades and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades that killed three Israelis and wounded others in the Qalqilya Governorate, in the northern occupied West Bank.

In a statement, Al-Qassam Brigades announced their involvement in the shooting in Al-Funduq village, where fighters from the three resistance groups killed three Israeli Jewish settlers and safely withdrew.

The statement emphasized the growing unity among Palestinian resistance factions, calling the operation “a clear message of solidarity and coordination in response to the enemy’s ongoing massacres in Gaza and the West Bank.”

The Al-Quds Brigades represent the Islamic Jihad Movement, while the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades are affiliated with Fatah, highlighting cross-factional resistance against Israeli occupation.

Al-Qassam said the operation was carried out in coordination with the al-Quds Brigades and the al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, highlighting field unity and cohesion.#Qalqilya #WestBank https://t.co/Iqsxefkb5I — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) January 8, 2025

Escalating Tensions in the West Bank

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces have intensified their assaults in the West Bank. On Thursday, raids were reported in multiple areas, including Tulkarm, where Israeli troops stormed the city and surrounded its camp, sparking clashes with local resistance fighters.

The Tulkarm Battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades reported injuries among Israeli forces after detonating explosive devices targeting occupation vehicles and foot patrols. In another act of escalation, the Israeli army demolished the home of a Palestinian prisoner in Tulkarm, accusing him of involvement in an armed attack in May.

In Tamoun, near Tubas, three Palestinians—including two children—were killed in a drone strike on Wednesday. Official Palestinian sources confirm that Israeli operations in the West Bank have killed 847 Palestinians and injured 6,700 since October 7.

Settler violence has surged in parallel with the Israeli army’s operations. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich openly called for genocide and ethnic cleansing in Palestinian cities such as Nablus and Jenin, echoing the devastation seen in Jabaliya and other parts of Gaza.

Breaking: Israeli colonial settlers, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, storm the town of Al-Funduq and attack Palestinian civilians, east of Qalqilya in the northern occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/qMxUrIGlNt — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) January 6, 2025

The situation in Gaza remains dire, with over 155,000 Palestinians killed or wounded since October 7, according to Palestinian health officials.

More than 11,000 remain missing amid the rubble of destroyed neighborhoods, as famine and a lack of medical supplies claim the lives of children and elderly people. The humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza is being described as one of the worst in modern history.

(PC, AJA)