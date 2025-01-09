Three Israeli Soldiers Killed in Ambush in Northern Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli army reports the deaths of three soldiers and the serious wounding of an officer in an ambush by Palestinian resistance fighters in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza.

The Israeli occupation army announced on Wednesday evening that three soldiers were killed and an officer seriously wounded in an ambush by Palestinian resistance fighters in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza.

In a statement posted on its official website, the Israeli army confirmed, “Three soldiers from the 46th Armored Battalion of the Iron Division (401) of the 162nd Brigade were killed in a battle in northern Gaza.”

The statement further noted that “an officer from the same battalion was seriously wounded in the same battle and was transferred to a hospital for medical treatment. His family has been notified.”

No additional details were provided regarding the circumstances of the soldiers’ deaths or the officer’s injury.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that the tank the soldiers were riding in was lured into an ambush and struck explosive devices in a booby-trapped area in Beit Hanoun. The resulting massive explosion killed the three soldiers and wounded the officer.

With the deaths of these three soldiers, the toll of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the recent re-invasion of northern Gaza on October 6, 2024, has risen to 46 officers and soldiers, including six killed in the last 48 hours, according to Israeli army radio.

The overall death toll of Israeli soldiers since the beginning of the war has reached 830, including 395 killed since the ground operation in Gaza began on October 27, 2023. The army’s data, published on its website, also reported that 5,589 soldiers and officers have been injured since the war’s inception, including 2,535 since the ground invasion of Gaza.

Palestinian resistance groups, who frequently document their operations through video recordings, claim that the actual number of Israeli casualties is much higher than official Israeli reports.

(The Palestine Chronicle)