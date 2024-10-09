Israel Bombing of Residential Building in Damascus Kills 7, Injures 11 – Second Attack in a Week

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The initial toll is seven people killed including children and women and 11 others injured in the Israeli attack.

Israel hit a residential building in the Mazzeh neighborhood in Damascus on Tuesday night killing seven people and injuring 11 others, Al-Jazeera reported.

According to a military source quoted by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Israeli hit took place at 8:15 pm.

“The Israeli enemy launched an air aggression with three missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a residential and commercial building in the densely populated Mazzeh neighborhood in Damascus,” the military source told SANA.

The same source stated that the initial toll is seven people killed including children and women and 11 others injured in the Israeli attack, which caused extensive material damage to the residential building and private property in the surrounding area with rescue operation still ongoing.

The Defense Ministry confirmed that children and women were amongst the victims in the Israeli strike on the commercial building in Mazzeh neighborhood, home to embassies and security headquarters, Arab News said.

Israeli airstrikes target site near the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital, Damascus. pic.twitter.com/x6KN79SmeY — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 8, 2024

Earlier on, Syrian media reported that the strike hit an apartment in a building near the Sheikh Saad area in the Mazzeh neighborhood without giving further details on the target, amid speculations of a possible assassination attempt, Al-Jazeera said.

The same Syrian media outlets stated that the Syrian air defenses confronted “hostile” targets around the Syrian capital.

According to Arab News, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that: “Israel targeted a building frequented by senior Revolutionary Guards and Hezbollah operatives, as well as a car parked in front of the building.”

The Observatory stated that nine people were killed, five of whom were civilians including a child and at least two foreigners were also amongst the dead without revealing their nationality, Arab News reported.

The Iranian embassy in Damascus confirmed that none of those killed or injured in the Israeli attack were Iranians.

🚨Israel is now bombing civilians in Damascus, the city that I was born in. I said to you and I say again, Syria will be part of this war. No matter what crippled state Syria is in, the war is upon us. This is a war of extermination against the entire levant. It’s us or them. pic.twitter.com/NrSU7uu0Bn — Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) October 8, 2024

A French Press Agency (AFP) correspondent said that the Israeli attack destroyed the first three floors of the building and over 20 cars parked in front of the building were damaged by falling debris.

According to the New York Times, the Israeli army refused to comment on the attack.

“We have no comment on this matter,” the Israeli army was quoted as saying by the American paper.

This is the second attack on Mazzeh in a week. Another attack on the neighborhood took place on October 2 claiming the lives of at least four people.

According to the Syrian Observatory as quoted by Arab News, one of those killed in last week’s raid was the son-in-law of the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel has repeatedly hit different targets in various areas in Syria in the past alleging they are affiliated with Iran or Hezbollah.

(PC, Agencies)