Italy Rejects Netanyahu’s Request – Meloni to Visit Lebanon in Support of UNIFIL

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Italian prime minister is scheduled to visit Lebanon on October 18 to reiterate support for UNIFIL in the face of Israel’s request to leave the south of the country.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced on Tuesday that she plans to visit Lebanon on October 18, Reuters news agency reported.

Meloni’s anticipated trip to Lebanon comes only days after strongly denouncing Israel for attacking posts of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the south of the country and Rome’s summoning of the Israeli ambassador in Italy.

It also comes following the request by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the international peacekeepers to leave the south of Lebanon.

Meloni reportedly told the Italian Upper House of Parliament in response to Netanyahu’s request that “We believe that the attitude of the Israeli forces is completely unjustified,” describing it as a “blatant violation” of a UN resolution that mandated the Lebanese mission, the Middle East Monitor reported.

In a later speech delivered to the Lower House, the Italian Prime Minister voiced her utter rejection of Netanyahu’s request to the UNIFIL.

“I believe that a withdrawal on the basis of a unilateral request by Israel would be a big mistake,” she said.

She added: “It would undermine the credibility of the mission itself, the credibility of the United Nations.” she stated.

The anticipated trip by the Italian minister is seen as a move by Rome to voice its disapproval of Netanyahu’s request and its determination to extend its support to UNIFIL.

Although a staunch supporter of Israel, especially, since the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7 of last year, Meloni was quoted as saying: “I understand Israel’s reasons for needing to prevent what happened last October 7 from happening again, but that obviously does not mean I agree with all its choices.”

‘Unacceptable’

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni slammed Tel Aviv’s attack on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) as “unacceptable” in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 13.

“Prime Minister Meloni reiterated that it is unacceptable for UNIFIL to have been attacked by the Israeli armed forces,” a statement by the Italian prime minister’s office read.

Meloni stressed during the conversation with Netanyahu that the peacekeeping force is mandated by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) “to contribute to regional stability,” and should be protected at all times, Anadolu news agency reported.

She reportedly emphasized to her Israeli counterpart the importance of the “full implementation” of UN Security Council resolution 1701, which she said, will stabilize the borders between the two countries and “secure the return of displaced people to their homes.”

According to the statement, Meloni also reiterated her country’s full commitment to “de-escalate tensions in the region”.

Italy Summons Israeli Ambassador

The Israeli attack on UNIFIL’s headquarters in south Lebanon where Italian troops are stationed prompted Rome to summon the Israeli ambassador.

The Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto summoned the Israeli ambassador to Italy, the Italian Ansa news agency reported.

“These incidents are intolerable and must be carefully, decisively avoided,” Crosetto reportedly said. “For this reasons, I protested to my Israeli counterpart and to the Israeli ambassador to Italy.”

The agency quoted Crosetto as saying he sent “a formal communication to the United Nations to reiterate the unacceptability of what is happening in Southern Lebanon and to ensure Italy’s full, constructive collaboration in all military initiatives aimed at promoting a de-escalation of the situation and the restoration of international law.”

The ambassador said, “The safety of the Italian soldiers deployed in Lebanon remains an absolute priority for me and for the entire Italian government, so that the Italian peacekeepers continue their work of mediation and support for peace and stability in Lebanon and the entire region.”

(PC, MEMO)