‘Real Threat for Region, World’- Qassem Tells Israel No Separation between Lebanon and Palestine

The Deputy Secretary-General said in a televised speech that the only way to end the war and return illegal settlers to the north is a ceasefire.

Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Lebanese group Hezbollah, said in a televised speech on Tuesday that Israel, as an expansionist project, “poses a real threat to the region and the world”, emphasizing that Lebanon cannot be separated from Palestine.

“We cannot separate Lebanon from Palestine, nor the region from Palestine,” he said while stressing that the Al-Aqsa Flood operation is a legitimate right of the Palestinians that came following over 75 years of Israeli occupation.

“Our support for the Palestinians is support for justice because the Palestinians are rightful owners. Israel bets on the terror of its crimes that frighten others and on the absolute support from America,” he added undermining the power of Israel without the backing of the United States.

Nasrallah’s Teachings

Qassem spoke at length of Hezbollah’s late Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, stressing that his teachings are instilled in the resistance fighters in combat in the south of Lebanon.

He added in his televised speech that the resistance was asked “to stop the war and stay more than 10 kilometers away from the borders so as not to provoke Israel, but we insisted on a ceasefire in Gaza.”

“We did not respond to their request to separate Lebanon from Gaza; the current project is expansionist, and those fighting are the Palestinians, and we support them to protect them and our land,” he said.

The Deputy Secretary-General vowed to defeat and uproot the “enemies” from “our lands” stating that while Israel is “savagely and cowardly, targeting children, women, and the elderly”, Hezbollah fighters fight as “a resistance with conditions and target their army.”

“We fight with honor, while the enemy targets civilians, children, women, and hospitals because the Zionist project is one of destruction and annihilation”, he said admitting that the resistance group might have endured “blows” but “they have not been able to pass the first step.”

⚡️Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem: Since the enemy has targeted all of Lebanon, we have the right to target any point within the enemy’s entity, and we will choose the point we deem appropriate. The enemy helps us in striking them by moving their air… pic.twitter.com/rSlZMhpYZE — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) October 15, 2024

Sheikh Qassem reiterated that the only path to liberate the land and to achieve freedom is through the “steadfastness of the resistance and the solidarity of its people.”

Israel’s Targeting of UNIFIL, LAF

Hezbollah’s second man in command accused Israel of “deliberately” targeting the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), in addition to bombing “worship, mosques, churches, and aid convoys.

He questioned the whereabouts of the UN and Western powers and the “international resolutions they claim to enforce” when Israel ordered the international peacekeepers to leave the south of Lebanon.

Sheikh Qassem said that since September 17 the resistance movement has entered a new phase in the face of the Israeli aggression as it is no longer “the support phase”.

New Equation

“We have already started the equation of the front-line battlefield. What was achieved in the field over two weeks was greater and better than expected, because the mission of the resistance is not just to prevent advancement, but to pursue the enemy,” he said.

He revealed that Hezbollah fighters’ new equation consists of “hurting the enemy,” which resulted in the killing of at least 25 soldiers and injury of 150 others on the front lines in the first week.

He disclosed that within the framework of this new equation, Hezbollah is targeting “Tel Aviv, Haifa, and beyond Haifa, as the leader Sayyed Nasrallah intended.”

He stressed that since Israel has targeted all the Lebanese territories, as a resistance group it has the right “from a defensive standpoint, to target any point in the enemy entity.”

“The enemy is helping us by activating their air defenses, whose remnants fall on their own settlements. We will target the enemy’s army, its bases, and its barracks,” he added.

Ceasefire is Only Solution

The Deputy Secretary-General stated that a ceasefire is the only solution to end this war.

“The Zionists should not believe their government regarding our capabilities—just look at the myth of Gaza. The resistance will not be defeated because it is the rightful owner of the land, and its fighters are martyrs, while the Israeli army will be defeated.”

“Our party remains strong despite the blows. We have regained our strength, restored our organizational leadership, and there are no vacant positions within the party. There is a replacement for every position, the party is strong, and the battlefield bears witness to this,” he added.

He vowed to the displaced Lebanese that they would return to their cities, towns, neighborhoods and houses “as Sayyed Nasrallah promised,” while stressing the importance of national unity “with the resistance strengthens our bonds, and we will stand together.”

Sheikh Qassem concluded by addressing the Israelis.

“To the zionists: I say to your home front: the solution is a ceasefire, and after the ceasefire through the indirect agreement, the settlers will return to the north.”

“I tell the Israelis: do not believe what your officials declare; look at your dead in the war,” he added.

(The Palestine Chronicle)