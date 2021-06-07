Israel Grants Extra Security to Yamina MKs amid Escalating Tensions

The Israeli Knesset Guard yesterday granted extra security protection to two other lawmakers of the right-wing Yamina Party after they claimed to have been threatened by protesters aiming at pressuring them against backing the country’s new coalition which would bring in a new government and oust long-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Yamina MKs Nir Orbach and Idit Silman will be receiving a #security detail until further notice, amid continuing threats against them due to Yamina's participation in the unity government.https://t.co/LRryybE6sZ — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) June 6, 2021

MKs Idit Silman and Nir Orbach are the latest lawmakers representing Yamina to receive increased protection after party leader and Prime Minister-designate Naftali Bennett, and party number two-member, Ayelet Shaked.

Right-wing activists loyal to Netanyahu staged protests in front of the two lawmakers’ homes, demanding they split from the so-called “change government” that would oust Israel’s longest-serving prime minister.

Silman informed the Knesset yesterday that she was being pursued by activists. Israeli broadcaster Kan said Silman has recently sent an audio message to the Yamina group on WhatsApp in which she said that a car had been following her since she left her home.

According to Silman, the car’s passengers had a loudspeaker which they used to call on her not to vote in favor of the new government.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)