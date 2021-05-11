Netanyahu Defends Police Aggression against Palestinians

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he fully supports the Israeli occupation’s police forces’ attacks against Palestinian worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Yesterday morning, Israeli occupation forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound – the third holiest site in Islam – and fired stun grenades, rubber-coated steel bullets, and tear gas at Palestinian worshippers.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, over 305 Palestinians were injured in the attack. This was a continuation of days’ attacks against Palestinian worshippers which peaked on Friday.

Defending the Israeli police aggression, Netanyahu said: “We support them in this just struggle, even though the international media are reporting these events wrongly, ignoring the right. But, the truth will prevail, but we must continue to declare it.” He continued, Israel “shall not allow any radical element to undermine the calm”.

On Sunday, in a televised address to mark Israel’s illegal capture and subsequent annexation of occupied East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war, Netanyahu defended Israeli police – as well as his government’s decision to build illegal Jewish-only settlements.

“We firmly reject the pressure not to build in Jerusalem. To my regret, this pressure has been increasing of late,” he said.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)