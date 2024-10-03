Israel Strikes Residential Building in Beirut Using Banned Bombs – Nine Killed, 14 Injured

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel killed nine people and injured 14 others in a Beirut strike using internationally banned phosphorus bombs.

The Israeli army targeted early Thursday a residential area in Beirut using internationally prohibited white phosphorus bombs resulting in the death of nine people and the injury of 14 others, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced.

According to the Lebanese news network Al-Mayadeen, the Israeli airstrike hit a center for the Islamic Health Society in a residential building in the Bachoura neighborhood in Beirut.

Later in the day, the Islamic Health Society confirmed the hit and mourned “seven martyrs” who it said were killed in the Israeli airstrike on the Beirut locality of Zqaq el-Blat, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

🚨 LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTER: 1,974 people, including 127 children and 261 women, have been killed since the start of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon. 9,384 people have been injured. pic.twitter.com/tVnCtldx3r — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 3, 2024

The Society said identified the slain medics as Raja Ramez Zreik, Mahdi Adnan Helbawi, Wissam Mahmoud Salhab, Ahmad Mohammad Hayek, Mostafa Ali Moussawi, Sajed Shawki Sherri, and Hassan Ali Khansa.

This is the second time Israel has hit a residential area in the capital that is not in the proximity of the southern district of Beirut, which has been subjected to heavy bombardment since the start of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

The first strike targeted a residential building early on September 30 in the Cola neighborhood killing three members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), including two senior leaders.

Targeting of Paramedics

Since the start of its aggression on Lebanon two weeks ago, Israel has repeatedly targeted paramedics across the country including 14 emergency health workers who were killed in airstrikes over the last weekend.

On Monday alone, six paramedics from the Islamic Health Organization were killed in Bekaa.

The aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in the San Terez area in Beirut. pic.twitter.com/tn1KQPYquF — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 3, 2024

Banned Weapons

Israel has extensively used white phosphorus bombs in its one-year-long genocide on Gaza and in the south of Lebanon and it was used this morning in its latest attack in the Bachoura neighborhood in Beirut.

White phosphorus is a substance that burns at very high temperatures when exposed to air, can continue to burn inside flesh, causes horrific pain and serious injury, and cannot be extinguished by water.

Phosphorous bombs are internationally prohibited under the Geneva Convention of 1980, which prohibits the use of white phosphorus as an incendiary weapon against humans and the environment.

Border War

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, 2023, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

Israel escalated its aggression with the cyber-terror attacks on September 17 and 18, which claimed the lives of at least 37 people including children, and injured around 3000 others.

This went hand in hand with a series of assassinations of Hezbollah leaders, the last of which was that of the Secretary-General of the resistance party Hassan Nasrallah on September 27.

These developments coincided with unprecedented bombings and airstrikes by Israel’s army on different cities across Lebanon particularly in the south, Bekaa and the southern district of Beirut.

The Ministry of Health indicated on Thursday that 1974 people were killed including 127 children, 261 women, and 9384 others were injured since the start of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

Israel attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(PC, NNA, Al-Mayadeen)