LIVE BLOG: Ansarallah Targets Tel Aviv | Israel Threatens Iran, Bombs Syria, Lebanon | Hezbollah Escalates Attacks | Massacres in Gaza – Day 363

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The military spomesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces announced that it targeted a vital target in occupied Yaffa (Tel Aviv) with a number of drones. Israeli forces carried out airstrikes in Syria. Syrian and Russian air defenses dealt with hostile targets over the western sea. Hezbollah continued to repel Israeli attempts to invade Lebanon. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, 41,689 Palestinians have been killed, and 96,625 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Thursday, October 3, 09:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli artillery shelling on the town of Taybeh and the outskirts of the towns of Adaisseh and Aitaroun.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The occupation forces in the vicinity of the city of prisoners, west of Nuseirat, have continued to fire and shell the camp for hours.

AL-MAYADEEN: Injuries in Israeli artillery shelling targeting a school sheltering displaced people east of Al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Groups of settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque and perform “Talmudic” rituals.

Thursday, October 3, 08:15 pm (GMT+2)

YEMEN (Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree): We targeted a vital target in occupied Yaffa (Tel Aviv) with a number of drones known as ‘Yaffa’.

AL-MAYADEEN: An Israeli raid on the town of Arnoun.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Intensive shelling by Israeli forces targetting east of Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-MAYADEEN: Two raids on the area between Al-Hosh and the North Tower and at the entrance to Al-Bazouriyeh, Tyre district.

(The Palestine Chronicle)