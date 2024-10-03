Yemeni Drones over Tel Aviv: Ansarallah’s ‘Fifth Phase’ Continues

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The military spokesperson for the Ansarallah group, Yahya Saree, announced a significant escalation in the group’s operations, revealing that five drones targeted Tel Aviv at dawn on Thursday.

Saree, speaking via the Al Masirah TV, confirmed that the operation successfully hit a vital target in the occupied city of Jaffa.

He emphasized that the drones reached their objective undetected, marking a successful execution of the mission.

According to Saree, this attack is part of the fifth phase of the ‘Promised Conquest and Holy Jihad’ battle, underscoring the group’s commitment to continuing such operations until Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon ceases.

The Israeli military acknowledged the arrival of two drones, one of which it claims to have intercepted near Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv.

Israeli media confirmed that a total of five drones were launched from Yemen, with some intercepted in the airspace over Tel Aviv, causing explosions at low altitudes.

This event adds to a growing number of attacks Ansarallah has launched against Israel in recent months.

Quds 5 Missiles

Just a day prior, Ansarallah’s missile force claimed responsibility for targeting Israel’s Nevatim airbase and the Rotem industrial zone in the Naqab with advanced Quds 5 cruise missiles, revealed for the first time during this operation.

The group reported that the missile strikes were precise, successfully hitting their designated targets. The unveiling of the Quds 5 missile marked a turning point in the conflict, as Ansarallah showcased its enhanced missile capabilities, further demonstrating its ability to strike deep within Israeli territory.

According to Ansarallah military sources, the Quds 5 missile is capable of reaching any location in occupied Palestine, signaling an increased threat to Israeli defenses.

The escalation comes amid broader military and political developments in the region. Ansarallah, alongside other resistance groups in Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq, views these operations as legitimate responses to Israeli military actions, particularly the ongoing assaults on Gaza and Lebanon.

In Solidarity with Palestine

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, began targeting Israeli-linked ships in October 2023.

This move was part of their broader strategy to pressure Israel to end its war on Gaza.

Ansarallah warned that any ship they identified as associated with Israeli interests would be a target, regardless of its nationality or destination. These operations included drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels traversing the Red Sea, contributing to significant disruptions in global shipping and trade routes.

The escalation continued through 2024, with attacks intensifying.

June 2024 saw the largest number of Ansarallah attacks on ships in the Red Sea, with 16 confirmed incidents, as they aimed to support Palestinians under siege by targeting Israeli-linked ships.

The group has used various weapons, including seaborne drones and missiles, to strike vessels, sometimes causing substantial damage and even sinking ships.

Ansarallah’s attacks on maritime traffic are framed as acts of solidarity with Palestinians and are expected to continue until the blockade on Gaza is lifted.

(PC, AJA)