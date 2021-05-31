Israel Summons Philippines Envoy over UNHRC Vote for Probe into Gaza War

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has summoned the Philippines envoy, Macairog Alberto, to protest against his country’s vote in favor of forming an inquiry commission into Israel’s violations in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

On Thursday, the Philippines voted at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in favor of the establishment of an investigative committee against Israel over its Operation Guardian of the Walls. During the Israeli offensive, more than 250 Palestinians were killed in the besieged Gaza Strip, and over 2,000 people were injured.

Israel's Foreign Ministry has summoned the Philippines' ambassador to protest his country's support for an investigation into Israel's actions in Gaza during the recent hostilities.https://t.co/Wfl9Au78oe — Yahoo Philippines (@YahooPH) May 31, 2021

Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ deputy director-general for the Asia-Pacific, Gilad Cohen, had told the ambassador that his country’s vote was “unacceptable”.

“Israel expects friendly countries such as the Philippines not to support proposals that promote terrorism, and to stand by us at this time,” he added.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry and the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas have both welcomed the UNHRC decision, while Israel rejected it.

