Israeli Airstrike Kills WCK Volunteer ‘as Meals were being Distributed’ in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli airstrike killed a World Central Kitchen (WCK) volunteer and injured six other people in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, the charity said.

“Israeli strikes hit near one of our WCK-supported community kitchens just as meals were being distributed,” the organization said on X.

“Jalal was tragically killed and six other people were injured,” it added.

This week’s attack came less than a year after an Israeli air strike killed seven WCK volunteers, including foreign nationals, on April 1, 2024. The incident prompted the charity to temporarily cease operations at the time.

Israel’s Admission

At the time, Israel admitted carrying out the attack, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying, “This happens in war.”

In December, three WCK employees were among a group of five Palestinians killed in an airstrike that targeted a civilian vehicle on Salah ad-Din Street in Khan Yunis.

Last Wednesday, an Israeli airstrike targeted a UN facility in Gaza, killing one staff member and injuring five others, some seriously. While in Rafah on Monday, an office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was damaged by an explosive projectile, according to the organization.

Staggering Death Toll

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While numerous countries and human rights groups have condemned the violations, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

🚨 In the past 24 hours, Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed 43 Palestinians and injured 115. Since March 18 alone, the death toll has risen to 896, with 1,984 wounded. Since October, Israel’s assault has killed 50,251 Palestinians and injured 114,025—a relentless genocide… pic.twitter.com/OB7sPPI0dv — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 28, 2025

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(The Palestine Chronicle)