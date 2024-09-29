The Lebanese Health Ministry announced plans to evacuate hospitals in southern Beirut as Israeli airstrikes escalate in the region.

At least 11 medical personnel have been killed in a series of Israeli air strikes targeting health facilities in the villages of Taybeh and Deir Seryan in the Marjeyoun district of southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese National News Agency, cited by the Anadolu news agency.

The Lebanese news agency reported that 10 others were injured in the strikes on Saturday that hit facilities operated by the Islamic Health Authority.

In a separate incident, the Lebanese Civil Defense reported the death of one of its members and critical injuries to another during Israeli air strikes that struck the southern suburbs of Beirut late on Friday night.

‘Suspend Non-Urgent Cases’

Earlier on Saturday, the Health Ministry also announced plans to evacuate hospitals in southern Beirut as Israeli airstrikes escalate in the region.

In a statement, the ministry also urged hospitals in Beirut, Mount Lebanon, and other unaffected areas to suspend non-urgent cases until the end of the week to accommodate patients from the southern suburbs, reported Anadolu.

Israel has pounded Lebanon since early Monday with air strikes that have killed more than 700 people and injured nearly 2,200, according to figures released by the Lebanese Health Ministry.​​​​​​​

On Friday night, Israeli airstrikes killed the Hezbollah movement’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, which has received widespread condemnation and fears of a wider escalation of the conflict in the region.

The ministry also said that the death toll in Lebanon since last October last year is 1,540. This is in addition to the more than 77,000 displaced from the southern and eastern parts of the country.

Intensified Fighting

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

In recent weeks, however, the intensity of the fighting has increased, leading to concerns that an all-out war between Hezbollah and the Israeli army is imminent.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

Israel attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

