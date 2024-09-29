Death Toll Rises – Scores Killed, Wounded in Ongoing Israeli Raids on Lebanon

Meanwhile, the Lebanese army issued a statement calling on citizens to maintain national unity and avoid actions that could undermine civil peace during this critical time.

The Israeli occupation army continued its aggression on Lebanon on Sunday, targeting civilians in the south, the Bekaa Valley, and the southern suburbs of Beirut through violent airstrikes, the Lebanese news network Al-Mayadeen reported.

In southern Lebanon, at least three people lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike on an Islamic Health Authority center in Houmine al-Fawqa, while another strike hit the town of Jebchit in the Nabatieh district.

LEBANESE SYRIAN DEFENSE: Nine Syrians were killed in an Israeli raid on the town of Al-Ain in Baalbek District. pic.twitter.com/ycgn2mmxYm — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 29, 2024

Additionally, the city of Tyre was targeted by several airstrikes, one of which hit a residential apartment. Israeli warplanes also struck the towns of Al-Majadil and Al-Qasimiyah, Al-Mayadeen reported.

Israeli artillery bombarded the town of Shebaa throughout the night into the early morning hours.

In the Bekaa Valley, a massacre took place in the town of Ain, where at least ten people were killed. A separate airstrike targeted a car on the road to Iaat, west of Baalbek.

Other airstrikes in the Bekaa targeted the towns of Othman, Labweh, Shaath, and Hermel, with particularly intense raids in the Baalbek region. The strikes extended to the outskirts of the Lebanese-Syrian border.

In addition to the ongoing assaults in the south and the Bekaa, a new airstrike hit the southern suburb of Beirut early Sunday morning, while the Choueifat area was targeted by four airstrikes.

Israeli airstrike targets a cafe in the village of Chaqra, southern Lebanon. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/u39xMz2TWJ pic.twitter.com/pEdLbBEQHI — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 29, 2024

These strikes coincided with the landing of a civilian plane at Beirut International Airport, according to reports.

The army warned that the Israeli occupation aims to carry out destructive plans and sow division among the Lebanese.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that 33 people were killed, and 195 were injured as a result of the attacks on Saturday.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)