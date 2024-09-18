GAZA LIVE BLOG: Rafah Operation Details Revealed | Lebanon Conflict Escalates | Israeli Sites Hacked – Day 348

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army officially admitted that four soldiers were killed in an ambush set up by the Palestinian resistance in Rafah. Five soldiers, including an officer, were injured in the same ambush. Israel fears retaliation from the Lebanese group Hezbollah following a major terror attack through explosive devices. Israeli websites, infrastructure, departments and companies were reportedly subjected to cyber attacks early on Wednesday. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,252 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,497 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Wednesday, September 18, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY: The mass bombing of communication devices in Lebanon requires an investigation and international attention.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The commander of the Northern Command presented the Chief of Staff and the political echelon with a series of plans to launch a ground operation in Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Ambulance crews recovered the bodies of 4 martyrs who were killed in an Israeli bombardment yesterday in the Khirbet al-Adas area, north of Rafah.

WASHINGTON POST (citing US officials): US officials were in indirect contact with Iran yesterday to confirm that Washington had no role in the attack. The United States will help defend Israel against Hezbollah if necessary.

PALESTINIAN HEALTH MINISTRY: The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the martyrdom of Dr. Ziad Al-Dalo in the occupation prisons after he was kidnapped from the Al-Shifa Complex in Gaza last March.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Despite the incident in Lebanon attributed to Israel, the replacement of Defense Minister Yoav Galant with Gideon Sa’ar is still possible.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said that its forces spotted a number of Hezbollah militants in a military building in Majdal Silm yesterday and targeted the building with an air strike.

Wednesday, September 18, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

WALLA: Minutes before the devices were detonated in Lebanon, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant made a phone call to his American counterpart, Lloyd Austin.

SMOTRICH: In response to the announcement of the killing of 4 soldiers in Rafah, Smotrich said: “I’d a difficult and painful morning. We must continue fighting until victory to ensure the security of our citizens in the south and north and to return the kidnapped”.

Wednesday, September 18, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AP (citing US official): Israel informed the United States of the operation to blow up the communication devices in Lebanon after it was completed.

ISRAELI ARMY: Seven soldiers were injured in two attacks in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, one of which was an ambush that included booby-trapping a building.

CHANNEL 12: Air defenses intercepted a Hezbollah drone in the maritime area near the city of Nahariya.

HEZBOLLAH: Hezbollah said it would continue operations to support Gaza, explaining that this path is separate from the difficult reckoning that the enemy must face for its massacre in Lebanon.

ISRAELI ARMY: Four soldiers were killed in an ambush set up by the Palestinian resistance in Rafah. Five soldiers, including an officer, were injured in the same ambush.

Wednesday, September 18, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said it intercepted a drone belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah over the Tiberias area.

Wednesday, September 18, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli vehicles opened fire this morning in the vicinity of the Kuwait roundabout, southeast of Gaza City.

CNN (citing Pentagon officials): It is unusual for two calls between Lloyd Austin and his Israeli counterpart Yoav Galant to be scheduled on the same day. The two calls between Austin and Galant show how serious Washington is about the current situation.

AL-MONITOR (citing intelligence sources): Suspicions of two Hezbollah members prompted Israel to carry out the bombing plan before it was too late.

REUTERS (citing Su Ching-Kuang, founder of Taiwanese company Gold Apollo): The devices that were exposed to explosions in Lebanon were manufactured by a company in Europe.

ISRAELI FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE: A fire broke out at dawn today near the city of Safed after a rocket fell.

Wednesday, September 18, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded at dawn today in several Israeli towns near Tiberias, due to suspicions of infiltration of drones and the launching of missiles from Lebanon.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli websites, infrastructure, departments and companies were reportedly subjected to cyber attacks early today.

Wednesday, September 18, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation forces blew up buildings in the Zahra area, north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, before dawn today.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Lebanese sources reported that Israeli warplanes launched raids early today on the towns of Adaisseh, Maroun al-Ras and Sheheen in southern Lebanon.

Wednesday, September 18, 02:45 am (GMT+2)

CNN (Citing Pentagon officials): Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin phoned twice his Israeli counterpart Yoav Galant.

LEBANESE MEDIA (Cited in Al-Jazeera): Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike on the southern Lebanese town of Khiam.

