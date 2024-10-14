‘Blatant Failure in Confronting Fighters’ – Hezbollah Accuses Israel of Using Banned Weapons

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah accused Israel on Sunday of using internationally banned cluster bombs on border towns in the south of Lebanon.

Hezbollah said in a statement that Israeli occupation forces bombed early Sunday the area between the two border towns Hanin and Al-Tayri in the south of the country with “rockets filled with internationally banned cluster bombs.”

The resistance group stated that although this does not come as a surprise, it remains a “barbaric crime” added to the long list of the Israeli occupation’s crimes against the Lebanese and Palestinian people, which comes following “its blatant failure in direct confrontations with the fighters of the Islamic Resistance.”

Hezbollah’s statement stressed that Israel can continue to carry out these crimes due to the impunity it enjoys and the lack of accountability by world powers.

“The zionist enemy, supported militarily and politically by the United States of America, which bombs hospitals and ambulances, dared to take such a step only because it is aware of the blatant incapacity of the so-called international community and international and humanitarian organizations in the face of these new crimes,” the statement read.

Total Disregard of Int’l Law

This is not the first time Israel has used internationally banned cluster bombs, as Tel Aviv has used repeatedly the forbidden weapons in its one-year-old genocide on the Gaza Strip and during its aggression on the south of Lebanon and more recently in one of its raids in the Bachoura neighborhood in Beirut.

Israel has continued to challenge the international community despite wide condemnation of the use of these weapons by various United Nations agencies and international organizations.

White phosphorus is a substance that burns at very high temperatures when exposed to air, can continue to burn inside flesh, causes horrific pain and serious injury, and cannot be extinguished by water.

Phosphorous bombs are internationally prohibited under the Geneva Convention of 1980, which prohibits the use of white phosphorus as an incendiary weapon against humans and the environment.

War on Lebanon

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, 2023, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

Israel escalated its aggression with the cyber-terror attacks on September 17 and 18, which claimed the lives of at least 37 people including children, and injured around 3000 others.

This went hand in hand with a series of assassinations of Hezbollah leaders, the last of which was that of the Secretary-General of the resistance party Hassan Nasrallah on September 27.

These developments coincided with unprecedented bombings and airstrikes by Israel’s army on different cities across Lebanon particularly in the south, Bekaa and the southern district of Beirut.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on October 13 that 2306 Lebanese were killed and 10698 were injured since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

(The Palestine Chronicle)