Israeli Forces Displace Palestinian Families near Ramallah

Israeli occupation forces today dismantled and confiscated tents for Palestinian families in a nomadic Bedouin community near the village of Taibe, to the northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Fares Kaabneh, a local activist, told WAFA that a large Israeli army force raided the community, destroyed the tents and confiscated all of the belongings of the Bedouin families. He said the tents demolished were a shelter for two families with a total of 15 members.

Kaabneh pointed out that this was not the first time Israeli occupation forces dismantle tents in the community. He noted that every time the occupation army dismantled tents there, residents would once again restructure their tents in the area.

He said the dismantling of the tents is part of a larger Israeli campaign aimed at emptying all of the Bedouin communities in the area in favor of the Israeli Jewish settlements.

