Israeli Bombings Devastate Gaza City, Killing Dozens – Genocide Continues

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

More Israeli airstrikes targeted residential areas in Gaza City and the Nuseirat refugee camp on Sunday morning, resulting in the killing of at least ten civilians.

Israel’s relentless bombing of Gaza City has resulted in the killing of at least 60 people in the last 24 hours, Al-Jazeera reported.

“The Israeli army bombarded residential buildings inhabited by residents and displaced people in Gaza neighborhoods in the past hours, resulting in the deaths of 40 Palestinians, including children and women, dozens of injuries, and people missing under the rubble,” Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal told the Anadolu news agency on Saturday.

“The warplanes destroyed residential buildings in the al-Shati refugee camp, Al-Tuffah neighborhood, Al-Shuja’iyya neighborhood, and Al-Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City,” he added.

The death toll resulting from the Israeli bombing of Gaza City rose to 56 in less than 24 hours. Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen has said that energy facilities are threatened in the event of a large-scale war with Hezbollah, as the Lebanese group attacked the headquarters of… pic.twitter.com/vQE8MGwb5x — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 23, 2024

More Israeli airstrikes targeted residential areas in Gaza City and the Nuseirat refugee camp on Sunday morning, resulting in the killing of at least ten civilians and the wounding of dozens more.

Local sources reported that an airstrike hit a house in the Sabra neighborhood in southern Gaza City, killing eight civilians and injuring others.

Airstrikes also struck near the power station in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, claiming the lives of two more civilians and injuring several others.

Additionally, Israeli artillery targeted western and southern areas of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, worsening the humanitarian crisis in the region.

The Israeli military also destroyed several homes in the Brazil neighborhood, south of Rafah.

"Nuseirat, like Gaza, is a representation of a culture that cannot be broken, no matter the firepower, or the extent of the massacres." Read the latest editorial by @RamzyBaroud https://t.co/tHL1EvomMV — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 22, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,551 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,911 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)