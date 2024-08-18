Israeli Drone Strike Kills Two Palestinian Resistance Leaders in Jenin 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli drone strike has killed two Palestinians, identified as commanders in the resistance movement, in the town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

The Izz el-Din al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement that West Bank commanders Raafat Dawasi and Ahmed Abu Ora were killed in “an assassination operation” in Jenin on Saturday evening.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA witnesses said that an Israeli military drone targeted a civilian vehicle driving in the town, setting the car ablaze.

The moment an Israeli drone bombed a vehicle in #Jenin with two missiles, resulting in the killing of Raafat Dawasi and Ahmed Abu Ora, both leaders in the Al-Qassam Brigades. Abu Ora had carried out the complex Jordan Valley operation that killed a settler last week. pic.twitter.com/RfgCFuZhud — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 17, 2024

The Brigades said Dawasi was from the village of Silat Al-Harithiya while Abu Ora hailed from the village of Aqaba.

“They were responsible for planning and executing several high-profile operations, most notably the operation to blow up the Namer vehicle in Jenin on June 27, 2024, the complex triple ambush near the village of Al-Mutila on July 23, 2024, and the Al-Aghwar operation on August 11, 2024,” the movement said.

Dozens Detained

Over the past two days, Israeli occupation forces have detained at least 25 Palestinians from across the occupied West Bank, including a student, children, and former prisoners, WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) and the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs in a joint statement said the raids were accompanied by assaults on detainees and their families, as well as extensive damage and destruction to their homes.

According to the organizations, more than 10,100 Palestinians from the West Bank, including Jerusalem, have been detained by the occupation authorities since October 7.

Over 630 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,400 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

In a landmark advisory opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land “illegal” and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(PC, WAFA)