Israeli Settler Injured after Palestinian Seizes His Weapon – West Bank under Siege

The Israeli army said in a statement that it received information that a Palestinian had seized an Israeli weapon near the settlement of Kedumim in the northern West Bank.

According to Hebrew media, an Israeli was seriously injured after being attacked near the settlement.

Social media platforms circulated footage purportedly showing the moment a security guard was evacuated after being struck in the head with a hammer inside the Kedumim settlement near the village of Jit, east of Qalqilya.

According to reports, Israeli occupation forces are now conducting raids in the area and setting up multiple checkpoints, while Israeli Channel 12 reported that, following the incident, the residents of the illegal settlement were instructed to remain in their homes.

This incident occurs amid an escalation of the Israeli military campaign in various areas of the West Bank, alongside an increase in settler attacks on Palestinians and their property.

Last Thursday evening, a young Palestinian man was killed by settlers during an attack on the village of Jit.

On Sunday, Al-Jazeera reported that Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich entered the village of Al-Malha in the town of Za’tara, east of Bethlehem, while Jewish settlers fenced off a dirt road connecting Palestinian homes in the Nab’ Ghazal area of the northern Jordan Valley.

Settlers also set fire to mountainous lands in Khirbet Yarza, east of Tubas, in the West Bank.

Amid its devastating war on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, the occupation army has expanded its operations in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, while settlers have intensified their attacks.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, these actions have resulted in the deaths of over 630 Palestinians and injuries to approximately 5,400 more.

