Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Driver near Ramallah

A Palestinian driver was shot dead today by Israeli occupation forces in the village of Silwad, to the northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

Isreali soldiers manning a checkpoint opened gunfire at the driver while attempting to pass through the checkpoint, critically injuring him before he succumbed to his wounds a couple of minutes later.

Israeli forces have shot dead a young Palestinian man, Mohammed Rawhy Hammad, in north Ramallah, alleging he attempted to stab a soldier. Hammad is the fourth Palestinian killed by Israelis in occupied West Bank since Monday – AFP pic.twitter.com/kCM6MNuMVf — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 14, 2021

According to TRT, the driver was identified as Mohammed Rawhy Hammad.

Clashes erupted with the Israeli occupation forces in the village in the aftermath of the deadly incident. Israeli soldiers fire tear gas at protesters causing many cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)