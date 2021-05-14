Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Driver near Ramallah

May 14, 2021 Blog, News
Israeli military checkpoint in the West Bank. (Photo: via Ma'an)

A Palestinian driver was shot dead today by Israeli occupation forces in the village of Silwad, to the northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

Isreali soldiers manning a checkpoint opened gunfire at the driver while attempting to pass through the checkpoint, critically injuring him before he succumbed to his wounds a couple of minutes later.

According to TRT, the driver was identified as Mohammed Rawhy Hammad.

Clashes erupted with the Israeli occupation forces in the village in the aftermath of the deadly incident. Israeli soldiers fire tear gas at protesters causing many cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

