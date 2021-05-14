Two International Activists Injured in Jewish Settler’s Aggression near Hebron

May 14, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Jewish settler violence against Palestinian shepherds is routine in the Masafer Yatta Area. (Photo: via QNN)

Jewish settlers today injured two internationals as they attacked Palestinian shepherds, east of Yatta, in the southern district of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Coordinator of the Protection and Steadfastness Committee in Masafer Yatta, Fuad al-Amour, said that a group of Jewish settlers used stones and batons to beat a number of Palestinian herders and international solidarity activists in She‘b al-‘Inbiya area, wounding two activists in the head and destroying their vehicle.

The casualties were rushed to the Soroka Hospital in Israel. The assailants came from the Havat Ma‘on colonial outpost.

Al-Amour pointed that the activists were accompanying the shepherds following a wave of violent settler attacks, which involving shooting attacks and denying the shepherds access to the pastures.

Meanwhile, Jewish settlers hurled stones towards vehicles with Palestinian registration plates near Umm Safa village, northwest of Ramallah.

The settlers carried out the attack as Israeli soldiers did nothing to stop them.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

There are over 700,000 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

