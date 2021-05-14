Two International Activists Injured in Jewish Settler’s Aggression near Hebron

Jewish settlers today injured two internationals as they attacked Palestinian shepherds, east of Yatta, in the southern district of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Coordinator of the Protection and Steadfastness Committee in Masafer Yatta, Fuad al-Amour, said that a group of Jewish settlers used stones and batons to beat a number of Palestinian herders and international solidarity activists in She‘b al-‘Inbiya area, wounding two activists in the head and destroying their vehicle.

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian Shepherds in south mount Hebron, one international activist got a stone on the head. #ApartheidIsrael pic.twitter.com/nsfllTjEeR — Issa Amro عيسى عمرو 🇵🇸 (@Issaamro) May 13, 2021

The casualties were rushed to the Soroka Hospital in Israel. The assailants came from the Havat Ma‘on colonial outpost.

Al-Amour pointed that the activists were accompanying the shepherds following a wave of violent settler attacks, which involving shooting attacks and denying the shepherds access to the pastures.

Meanwhile, Jewish settlers hurled stones towards vehicles with Palestinian registration plates near Umm Safa village, northwest of Ramallah.

zionist settlers (protected by their soldiers) attacked Palestinians in the city of Yatta, Hebron. Several have been shot and others suffocated. pic.twitter.com/3Nyk201B5i — Laith 🇵🇸 (@LaithItmaiza) May 13, 2021

The settlers carried out the attack as Israeli soldiers did nothing to stop them.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

There are over 700,000 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)