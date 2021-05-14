Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Protester, Injure Many Others in West Bank

At least one Palestinian protester was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces and many others injured with live ammunition during clashes that broke out across the occupied West Bank in protest of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, according to local and medical sources.

In Jenin, north of the West Bank, a youth was shot dead and three others injured during clashes with the occupation army outside the town of Ya’abad. The youth was identified as Yousef Mahdi Manasrah, 26.

Protests are sweeping up the West Bank right now: Nablus, Hebron, Bethlehem, Tubas, Salfit, Jericho, Qalqilyia, Tulkarem, and Jenin https://t.co/K4QbQch0BP — Marwa Fatafta #SaveSheikhJarrah (@marwasf) May 14, 2021

In the village of Deir Nidham, near Ramallah, two brothers were injured with live bullets by the Israeli occupation forces during clashes in the village. The two were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Others sustained suffocation from gas inhalation.

In the nearby village of Ni’lin, a Palestinian was injured by live ammunition and four others shot by rubber-coated bullets, including a medic, during clashes with the Israeli occupation army. The soldiers also mounted the rooftop of several homes in the village where they opened fire at civilians and protesters. The case of the wounded was described as serious.

Multiple protests now coming out of several cities in occupied West Bank – Nablus (thus video), Jenin, Hebron, Tulkarem, Qalqiliya pic.twitter.com/u2B1cMgdwq via @SafaPs — لينة (@LinahAlsaafin) May 14, 2021

Three other injuries from live ammunition shot by the Israeli occupation forces were also reported during similar protests in the province of Salfit, the central West Bank.

In the meantime, four Palestinians were injured with live ammunition by the Israeli occupation army during confrontations with Israeli settlers who were raiding the village of Urif, near Nablus. The four were rushed to hospital, and the case of one of them was described as critical.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)