‘Dangerous’ – Hezbollah Condemns Israel’s Aggression on Syria, Arab Silence

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah issued a statement on Tuesday strongly condemning recent Israeli actions in Syria, describing them as “dangerous” and severely condemning Israel’s aggression.

The group called on the United Nations Security Council, the global community, and Arab and Islamic nations to take action to end the occupation of Syrian territories and ensure the protection of the Syrian people during this critical period.

Reiterating its long-standing warnings about Israeli ambitions in the region, Hezbollah highlighted its Resistance efforts to counter the occupation’s goals.

It linked the aggression in Gaza to what it called a broader “war of extermination” aimed at reshaping the region and erasing the Palestinian cause.

Hezbollah criticized the silence of the international community, particularly Arab and Islamic nations, in the face of continued attacks on Syria.

The statement also denounced the “unconditional American support” for these actions and the lack of practical measures to counter Israeli aggression or support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Preventing Israeli Objectives

The statement urged decisive measures to block Israeli ambitions, emphasizing that the aggression against Syria and its people must not be met with inaction.

“The developments in Syria today—both political and popular—and the resulting decisions, internally and externally, are solely the right of the Syrian people, free from external pressures and influences,” the statement stressed.

Hezbollah expressed hope for Syria’s recovery on its own terms, advocating for its resurgence and resistance against Israeli occupation while avoiding external interference in its affairs.

The statement concluded with a pledge of continued support for Syria, affirming Hezbollah’s commitment to standing by Syria and its people in their right to shape their own future and confront the “Israeli entity.”

Israel’s Aggression on Syria

On Tuesday, the Israeli military announced it had destroyed approximately 70-80% of the Syrian Army’s capabilities during a massive operation.

The attack reportedly involved around 350 fighter jets targeting 320 sites across Syria, including fighter jets, helicopters, radar systems, surface-to-air missile batteries, naval vessels, surface-to-surface missiles, rocket launchers, weapons production facilities, Scud missiles, cruise missiles, sea-to-sea missiles, and drones.

Simultaneously, Israeli ground forces intensified operations in the so-called “buffer zone” in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, with the military aiming to “establish a presence in the area and dismantle weapons infrastructure.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the occupation would respond forcefully if the new Syrian regime allowed Iran to “re-enter Syria” or facilitated arms transfers to Hezbollah, threatening significant repercussions. He also expressed interest in forging relations with the new Syrian leadership.

For his part, Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz reinforced the commitment to maintaining control over strategic locations in Syria, establishing a security buffer zone, and targeting strategic weapons systems and air defenses, as well as preventing arms transfers to Lebanon.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)