Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teen, Injure Two – West Bank Updates

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces killed a 16-year-old teenager and injured two more on Saturday, during a military raid into Beit Furik, east of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the deceased as Abdul Rahman Sultan Khatatba, a resident of Beit Furik.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces stormed the town, firing live bullets at local residents, resulting in three injuries.

One Palestinian was shot in the chest and is reportedly in serious condition.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that its teams in Nablus treated three people with gunshot wounds, including one critically injured with a chest wound.

Israeli occupation forces raided the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus. Israeli soldiers fired tear gas and live ammunition at Palestinian youths in the town, killing one and injuring others. pic.twitter.com/fSf3do6Cis — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 15, 2024

The Red Crescent also stated that Israeli occupation forces attacked the Beit Furik Municipality’s ambulance driver and smashed the vehicle’s windows while he was attempting to reach the injured.

The other two injured individuals are a 45-year-old man who was shot in the thigh and a 16-year-old boy who was also shot in the thigh.

All injured were transported to the hospital for treatment.

In parallel with the war on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps throughout the occupied West Bank.

Since the start of the widespread Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people on October 7, 2023, a total of 547 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, with 134 children among the dead. Over 5,200 others have been injured.

Palestinian teenager Sultan Abdulrahman Khattab was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces during the raid on Beit Furik, east of Nablus. pic.twitter.com/Hts1MWJie9 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 15, 2024

Health Crisis

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning about the worsening health crisis in the occupied West Bank, calling for “immediate and effective protection of civilians and the health system,” Quds News Network reported on Saturday.

The organization reportedly highlighted that “strict restrictions, violence, and attacks on medical facilities complicate access to health care.”

In a statement released on Friday, the WHO noted that access to health care in the West Bank is further complicated by the closure of crossing points between the occupied territories and the West Bank, increasing insecurity, and the lockdown of entire villages.

.@WHO is concerned about the escalating health crisis in the West Bank, occupied Palestinian territory, where attacks on health infrastructure and increased restrictions on movement are obstructing access to health care.



Since October 2023, over 500 Palestinians, including… https://t.co/MMFKDu6j2f — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 14, 2024

The organization also pointed out that a severe financial crisis, exacerbated by the occupation’s withholding of an increasing share of taxes collected from Palestinians since October 7, has resulted in “health workers receiving only half of their salaries for nearly a year,” and only 45 percent of essential medicines being available.

The WHO recorded 480 attacks on health facilities or ambulances in the West Bank from October 7 to May 28, resulting in the deaths of 16 people and injuries to 95 others.

(PC, WAFA, QNN)