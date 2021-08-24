Israeli Warplanes Target Several Sites in Gaza

Israeli airstrike on Gaza. (Photo: Supplied)

Israeli warplanes Tuesday overnight bombed several sites in the Gaza Strip, according to WAFA correspondent.

Israeli F-16 fighter jets targeted a site to the west of Khan Younis, a plot of agricultural land, east of Gaza city, the vicinity of al-Shuhada graveyard, east of the Jabalia town, in addition to a site to the east of Shuja’iyya neighborhood.

The airstrikes caused substantial damages in the targeted sites, specifically in the nearby civilian houses and property.

No human casualties were reported, however.

Meanwhile, the Israeli navy opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats offshore the al-Sudaniya area, west of Beit Lahia in the northern besieged enclave. No casualties or damages were reported though.

Two million Palestinians live the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to a punishing and crippling Israeli blockade for 12 years and repeated onslaughts that have heavily damaged much of the enclave’s infrastructure.

