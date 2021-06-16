Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Woman near Jerusalem

June 16, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Mai Afaneh, 29, was killed by Isreali forces near Jerusalem. (Photo: via WAFA)

The Health Ministry today confirmed that Mai Afaneh, a 29-year-old mother from Abu Dis town, was killed by Israeli forces at the entrance of the town of Hizma, north of Jerusalem.

Israeli forces opened fire at Afaneh, who used to teach mental health courses at al-Istiqlal University in Jericho, while she was driving her vehicle at the entrance of the town.

Instead of taking the right street, Afaneh drove her vehicle on a road under construction for military purposes before being killed by Israeli soldiers, as explained by WAFA correspondent.

The Israeli army claimed that the slain woman “attempted to carry out an attempted combined and ramming attack” before being gunned down.

Israeli has been criticized for its reflexive use of lethal force and “extrajudicial killings” when Palestinian alleged attackers no longer pose an immediate threat. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that circumstances surrounding such killings over the past months remain disputed.

Various international, Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations have slammed Israel’s policy of “extrajudicial killings” against Palestinians.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.