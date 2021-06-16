Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Woman near Jerusalem

The Health Ministry today confirmed that Mai Afaneh, a 29-year-old mother from Abu Dis town, was killed by Israeli forces at the entrance of the town of Hizma, north of Jerusalem.

Israeli forces opened fire at Afaneh, who used to teach mental health courses at al-Istiqlal University in Jericho, while she was driving her vehicle at the entrance of the town.

Scenes from the site where a #Palestinian woman, Mai Afanah, was shot dead today by Israeli occupation forces near the village of Hizma in the occupied West Bank. Afanah was left to bleed helplessly until she died of her wounds. pic.twitter.com/Er1IfshE1z — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 16, 2021

Instead of taking the right street, Afaneh drove her vehicle on a road under construction for military purposes before being killed by Israeli soldiers, as explained by WAFA correspondent.

The Israeli army claimed that the slain woman “attempted to carry out an attempted combined and ramming attack” before being gunned down.

Mai Afanah, 29, a Palestinian from Abu Dis, was shot by Israeli forces near Hizme, northeast of Jerusalem. Israeli media says she attempted a car-ramming attack. Palestinian media reported the doctoral student was left to bleed at scene of the incident. No ambulance arrived. pic.twitter.com/4WnBw033Nk — Arwa Ibrahim (@arwaib) June 16, 2021

Israeli has been criticized for its reflexive use of lethal force and “extrajudicial killings” when Palestinian alleged attackers no longer pose an immediate threat. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that circumstances surrounding such killings over the past months remain disputed.

Various international, Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations have slammed Israel’s policy of “extrajudicial killings” against Palestinians.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)