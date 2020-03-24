Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Youth near Ramallah

Israeli soldiers today opened fire and injured a Palestinian youth near the village Deir Nitham, west of Ramallah, and closed its entrance, according to local sources.

A local resident told WAFA that soldiers shot the young man, who wasn’t immediately identified, near the village, alleging he was throwing rocks at Jewish settlers’ vehicles on roads nearby.

Watch the brutality of the barbaric Israeli occupation pic.twitter.com/FGScZUZkgL — Eman Ahmed (@EmanAhm56576131) March 22, 2020

Unconfirmed reports said the youth was shot in the leg.

The soldiers also blocked access to the village, according to the local sources.

The Israeli occupation army kills innocent Palestinian children like the Corona virus😣 pic.twitter.com/owr0X2PKMC — Y (@Yffoii) March 20, 2020

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported.

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)