Israeli Forces Uproot 200 Olive Trees near Nablus

Israeli forces today uprooted 200 olive trees in the village of Beit Dajan, to the east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Salim Abu Jaysh, an activist, told WAFA that the Israeli soldiers and officers of the so-called Israeli Civil Administration escorted a bulldozer to the eastern part of the village, where the heavy machinery uprooted 200 olive trees planted on a 15-donum land belonging to Saa’d Allan.

Israeli colonial settlers, backed by IOF, uprooted 300 olive trees in Beit Dajan village, east of Nablus city in the West Bank.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/xnxV3wVs7R — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 5, 2021

Abu Jaysh added that the Israeli occupation authorities have already opened a settler-only road in the same tract of land to serve the new colonial settlement outpost in the al-Thaghra area, east of the village. The razed land is part of 25,000 donums of lands that have been deemed off-limits to Palestinians since the outpost was built 10 months ago.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)