Israeli Forces Uproot 200 Olive Trees near Nablus

July 5, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces today uprooted 200 olive trees in the village of Beit Dajan, to the east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Salim Abu Jaysh, an activist, told WAFA that the Israeli soldiers and officers of the so-called Israeli Civil Administration escorted a bulldozer to the eastern part of the village, where the heavy machinery uprooted 200 olive trees planted on a 15-donum land belonging to Saa’d Allan.

Abu Jaysh added that the Israeli occupation authorities have already opened a settler-only road in the same tract of land to serve the new colonial settlement outpost in the al-Thaghra area, east of the village. The razed land is part of 25,000 donums of lands that have been deemed off-limits to Palestinians since the outpost was built 10 months ago.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

