“Palestinian children live in a hyper-militarized context where Israeli military incursions into Palestinian communities to arrest and intimidate Palestinian civilians is the norm.”

Israeli forces have detained at least 25 Palestinians, including seven children, in its latest raids across the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society.

The organization said in a joint statement with the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs on Tuesday that most of the arrests took place in Nablus, while the rest occurred in Bethlehem, Ramallah, and Qalqilya, the official Palestinian news agency reported.

The Prisoner’s Society said in a statement that since Monday, Israeli forces arrested at least seven children from the West Bank, including two brothers.

The military court extended the detention of three children from Beit Ummar in Hebron (Al-Khalil); Wadie Sami Awad, 14, Reda Sami Awad, 13, and Oday Raed Awad, 13, until Tuesday in order to complete an investigation.

“The occupation forces arrested them early yesterday after raiding their homes and carrying out extensive vandalism and destruction inside the homes,” the statement said.

It said Oday Rawad suffers from asthma and thyroid problems, and that the Israeli forces severely beat him during his arrest.

They also arrested an injured child, Mohammed Munther Al-Za’aqiq, 12, early on Tuesday from the town of Beit Ummar. Al-Za’aqiq was injured in the thigh last week and cannot walk; he requires a medical follow-up, the statement said.

The Prisoners Society said about 250 children are in Israeli detention; among them are sick and wounded children, who are subjected to “tragic detention conditions.”

Children Injured

Two children were injured by shrapnel during a raid by Israeli forces into the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, in the early hours of Tuesday, reported WAFA.

Israeli forces stormed the camp and besieged several neighborhoods as confrontations broke out with resistance fighters.

In a statement, the Saraya Al-Quds movement said its Nablus Brigade confronted the occupation forces that stormed the Balata camp and Al-Makhfiya area.

Israeli occupation forces also stormed the Deheisha refugee camp in Bethlehem as well as the town of Arraba in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, reported the Quds News Network (QNN).

Shot Child Dies of Wounds

The Defense for Children International Palestine (DCIP) announced on Tuesday that a 12-year-old Palestinian boy succumbed to his wounds on June 22 after Israeli forces shot him on June 14 in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on Tuesday, the organization said Mohammad Morad Ahmad Hoshiyeh, 12, was shot by Israeli forces with live ammunition in the abdomen near the street connecting Al-Amari refugee camp and Um Al-Sharayet neighborhood of Ramallah, according to documentation collected by DCIP.

Mohammad was on his way home after finishing football training in Ramallah, the organization said in a statement.

“Palestinian children live in a hyper-militarized context where Israeli military incursions into Palestinian communities to arrest and intimidate Palestinian civilians is the norm,” said Ayed Abu Eqtaish, accountability program director at DCIP.

“During these incursions, Israeli forces routinely resort to intentional lethal force in situations not justified under international law and make no effort to impartially investigate or ensure that Israeli soldiers act in accordance with international standards. Instead, all Palestinians, including children, are considered targets.”

The statement said that according to documentation collected by DCIP, Israeli forces and settlers killed 54 Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank in 2024, including two United States citizens.

A total of 135 Palestinian children have been killed in the occupied West Bank since October 7, according to documentation collected by DCIP.

Homes Demolished

Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday demolished a 200-square-meter house in Farsh al-Hawa area, west of Hebron, reported WAFA.

Youssef Abdel-Jawad Abu Aisha, a resident, told WAFA that the occupation forces raided the area, accompanied by heavy vehicles, and demolished the house of his brother, Tamer.

The three-story house was home to his brother and ten other family members, he said.

He said the Hebron Municipality had licensed the building and that they had all the identification papers for ownership of the land.

According to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, the occupation authorities carried out 47 demolitions, affecting 66 facilities, including 35 inhabited homes, five uninhabited, and 15 agricultural and other facilities, in the West Bank as well as Jerusalem, during May, reported WAFA.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Israeli occupation forces demolished a house under construction in the village of Marah Mualla, south of Bethlehem.

The head of the Marah Mualla village council, Khaled Abu Shakra, told WAFA that the occupation forces demolished a house under construction under the pretext that it was built without a license.

He said that it consisted of a single floor and an area of 400 square meters, and that it belonged to resident Samir Mohammad Abu Shakra.

Olive Trees Uprooted

Israeli bulldozers today uprooted about 60 olive trees in the town of Ya’bad, west of Jenin on Tuesday, reported WAFA.

The head of the Umm al-Rihan Village Council, Majdi Zaid, said bulldozers also razed large tracts of lands located inside the apartheid wall northwest of Jenin.

