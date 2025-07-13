Israeli Military Grapples with Gaza Resistance’s Shifting Strategy amidst Intensified Clashes

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Saraya al-Quds – the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement – broadcast footage it stated was of its fighters shelling gatherings of Israeli occupation soldiers and vehicles, along with supply lines, with mortar shells in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

The footage included the process of preparing and readying the mortar shells for launch towards the Israeli target, followed by the execution by Saraya fighters. It also showed the impact site of the mortar shells, with smoke rising from the targeted location.

In an ongoing campaign across various areas of the Strip, Saraya al-Quds had previously announced the destruction of an Israeli military vehicle with an explosive device planted four days prior on the Kissufim road northeast of Khan Yunis.

Other Resistance Actions

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, also announced today that it targeted an Israeli army command and control site east of Gaza City’s Al-Tuffah neighborhood with mortar shells.

The Brigades also reported that its fighters sniped an Israeli soldier, inflicting fatal wounds, in the Abasan Al-Kabira area, east of Khan Younis city, southern Gaza Strip.

Separately, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades shelled an Israeli troop and vehicle gathering with heavy-caliber mortar rounds. They also seized a drone conducting intelligence missions over Khan Younis city.

Israeli websites had confirmed yesterday, Saturday, that Palestinian resistance fighters clashed in Khan Yunis with Israeli army soldiers, some of whom were airlifted after being wounded, and detonated booby-trapped buildings during the engagement.

These sources stated that Palestinians emerged from tunnels and engaged in clashes with army soldiers in Khan Yunis.

Evolving Hamas Strategy

Quds News, citing Hebrew sources, said that the Israeli military sources predict that Hamas will intensify its attempts to capture soldiers in the coming days. According to a senior security source quoted by the Hebrew newspaper Israel Hayom – Israel Today – Hamas has shifted to a “Fedayeen” operational pattern, demonstrating greater boldness and direct engagement with occupation forces.

The Israeli army leadership believes this escalation is linked to a change in its own operational approach. For instance, last week in Khan Yunis, a group of resistance fighters emerged from an underground tunnel and attacked a military bulldozer in an attempt to capture Sergeant First Class (res.) Avraham Azoulay, who was killed while attempting to run away.

With the increasing likelihood of new capture operations, the occupation command has urged its soldiers in the field to heighten their security vigilance, while simultaneously acknowledging that Hamas will try to exploit any gaps in the army’s deployment lines.

In this context, the Israeli army conducts investigations after every incident resulting in casualties or injuries, attempting to draw lessons and adjust tactics. However, the diverse patterns of resistance operations have recently complicated on-the-ground decision-making.

The newspaper also noted an internal army discussion regarding the extent to which house raids should continue, even for investigation and sweeping purposes, after several incidents in recent weeks where improvised explosive devices were planted inside homes, causing casualties among soldiers.

According to the Hebrew newspaper, intense debates are raging within the occupation forces about how to secure military vehicles (armored personnel carriers) by having infantry accompany them, given that resistance fighters have managed to attach explosive devices to these vehicles on several occasions.

Although infantry accompaniment aims to prevent this, their presence near the vehicles also exposes them to direct danger, according to the newspaper.

(PC, AL-Mayadeen, AJA, Quds News, Hebrew Media)