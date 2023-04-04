Amnesty Calls for Independent Investigation into Israel’s Murder of Palestinian Doctor at Al-Aqsa

Amnesty International called on Sunday for an independent investigation into the Israeli forces’ killing of a Palestinian citizen of Israel, Dr. Mohammad Al-Osaibi, at the entrance to Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, the Middle East Monitor reported.

The rights organization said it “highly doubt the Israeli police’s version of the incident” and called for an independent investigation “outside of the Police Internal Investigation Division”, which is known for closing files and granting immunity to security personnel who commit crimes, especially against Palestinians.

Amnesty said from the examinations it conducted in occupied East Jerusalem, and the images shared on social media, it appears that the Old City and the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque and its surroundings are monitored by “advanced [surveillance] cameras working around the clock, and there are four cameras in the area where the soldiers have killed Al-Osaibi in addition to the body cameras carried by the Border Police that are supposed to work.”

Rami Haidar, a spokesman for Amnesty International in Palestine, said the acquittal story of the Israeli occupation’s border guards is “always ready”.

“When Israel and its security forces need to cover up any crime, the place becomes a “dead spot”…., but usually there are no dead spots in occupied Jerusalem, just dead Palestinians, and when the Palestinians are oppressed, arrested or abused, the cameras are on standby,” Haidar added, explaining that the official version of events appears to be ornate, arranged and carefully prepared.

