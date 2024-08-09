‘Two Out of Three Homes Destroyed in Gaza’ – UNRWA 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“Beyond the brick and stone. These are people’s homes, schools, markets and places of worship.”

Two out of every three buildings in the Gaza Strip have been damaged or destroyed, according to Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Citing the latest data from the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT), Lazzarini highlighted the extensive destruction in Gaza, emphasizing that the damage goes beyond physical infrastructure.

“Every day this war goes on, the destruction of a whole community continues,” Lazzarini said in a post on X on Friday. “Beyond the brick and stone. These are people’s homes, schools, markets and places of worship.”

Expressing concern about the impact on Gaza’s social fabric, the UNRWA chief said “The once closely-tied society and kinship are being torn apart day after day, under our watch.”

He stressed, “With a ceasefire comes equally the urgency to rebuild the social fabric and community ties.”

Two in every three buildings in #Gaza are damaged or destroyed according to latest from @UNOSAT. Every day this war goes on, the destruction of a whole community continues. Beyond the brick & stone.

These are people’s homes, schools, markets and places of worship.

The… pic.twitter.com/ijImPBin8Z — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) August 9, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Tel Aviv is currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,677 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,645 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)