Israeli Soldier Killed in Jenin Ambush – Army Claims Hamas Leader Eliminated in Strike

The Israeli army is continuing its military operation in the northern West Bank for the third consecutive day, an operation that has been described as the largest in the West Bank since 2002.

Israeli forces killed three Palestinians in a drone missile strike in the town of Zababdeh, near Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

For its part, the Israeli military claimed it assassinated Wissam Hazem, the Hamas commander in Jenin, in the attack.

On Thursday, the Israeli occupation forces also killed Muhammad Jaber Abu Shujaa, the founder of the Tulkarm Brigade.

According to Palestinian medical sources, as of Thursday night, at least 17 people had been killed, and 22 others had been injured since the start of the extensive military operation.

Three Palestinians were killed this morning in an Israeli drone strike targeting a vehicle in the village of Zababdeh, south of Jenin. The Israeli army claims it assassinated Hamas leader Wissam Hazem in the attack.

Ambush in Jenin

During the clashes with Palestinian Resistance fighters, an Israeli soldier was killed, and others were injured in an ambush in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin.

The resistance has engaged in fierce confrontations with an Israeli special force that infiltrated the town of Zababdeh, as the Israeli army continues its military operations in Jenin, Tubas, and Tulkarm.

Al-Jazeera reported, citing a commander in the Al-Qassam Brigades, that an Israeli soldier was killed and others were injured in an ambush involving explosive devices strategically placed for the Israeli vehicles.

The Al-Qassam Brigades previously stated that their fighters had targeted an Israeli military vehicle with a highly explosive device in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, resulting in direct hits on the vehicle and casualties among its personnel.

Mosque under Siege

On Thursday night, Israeli forces raided buildings and houses around the Khalid bin al-Walid Mosque in Jenin’s eastern neighborhood, with violent clashes ongoing between the occupation forces and Palestinian resistance fighters.

Citing eyewitnesses, Al-Jazeera reported that Israeli occupation forces were besieging the Khalid bin al-Walid Mosque in Jenin’s eastern neighborhood.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We detonated pre-prepared explosive devices against an occupation infantry force in the Al-Bayader axis in Jenin, causing confirmed casualties among its ranks.

Israeli soldiers and snipers were reported to have climbed onto the roof of the mosque, while other soldiers raided several homes, harassing Palestinian families, assaulting young men, and detaining them.

The Israeli army’s operations in the West Bank have also involved burning homes, destroying infrastructure, and other acts of sabotage as part of a policy of collective punishment.

The ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, now in its eleventh month, has seen escalated attacks in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, leading to the killing of over 670 Palestinians, including 150 children, injuries to more than 5,400, and the arrest of over 10,000 people.

(PC, AJA)