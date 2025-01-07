By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Over 1,000 demonstrators gathered in London in protest at Israel’s attacks on Gaza’s healthcare services, and demanded the British government act to protect Palestinian health workers.

Monday’s protest was organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and coalition partners including the Palestinian Forum in Britain, Friends of Al-Aqsa, the Stop the War Coalition, the Muslim Association of Britain and the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Over a thousand people now outside Parliament demanding our government take action to save Gaza’s Healthcare workers and #StopArmingIsrael 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/dY8RniOizW — Palestine Solidarity Campaign (@PSCupdates) January 6, 2025

Gathering near parliament, the protesters chanted slogans such as “Keir Starmer, you can’t hide, we charge with you genocide,” referring to the prime minister, while criticizing the government in the face of the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip, according to the report.

Calling Israel a “terrorist state,” the protesters also urged the government to end all arms shipments to Israel and demanded an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

‘Deliberate Attacks’

“The last two weeks we have seen a flurry of actions both on the ground and on social media not least because of the atrocities carried out by Israel on the people of Palestine,” Dr. Elina Shaari of Healthcare Workers for Palestine addressed the protesters.

“We saw Kamal Adwan Hospital, the last major hospital in Gaza being invaded and destroyed. Shame on them!” she said.

Dr Elina Shaari of @healthW4pal speaks about Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza’s healthcare system 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/SXqGHIdHtC — Palestine Solidarity Campaign (@PSCupdates) January 6, 2025

“We saw Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya being captured amongst at least 450 more healthcare workers being detained without reason, without a solid reason. Shame on them!” she continued, adding “We saw medical students being bombed whilst having their final exams. Shame on them!”

The doctor said the attacks by Israel “are deliberate and mean to exterminate the people of Palestine.”

Arms Export Licences

A recent UN report documented “at least 136 strikes on at least 27 hospitals and 12 other medical facilities” in Gaza.

On September 2, the British government announced that it was suspending 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel after a review, reported Anadolu. It also warned that there is a clear risk that certain UK arms exports to Israel might be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law.

The 30 licenses cover components for military aircraft, helicopters, drones and items that facilitate ground targeting, excluding UK components for the F-35 fighter jet program.

“That’s why our campaign has to be for the end of arms supplies to Israel,” said British MP Jeremy Corbyn in his address to the protesters.

“We will stand forever with the people of Palestine until they have their peace and have their freedom,” he stressed.

Dr. Abu Safiya’s Fate

The fate of Dr. Abu Safiya remains uncertain as the World Health Organization, healthcare workers, and medical professionals across the world continue to demand his release.

Abu Safiya was detained by Israeli forces along with fellow medical staff and others during a raid on the hospital on December 27, following a days-long siege.

“Kamal Adwan Hospital in North Gaza remains completely out of function and we have received no updates on the safety and wellbeing of its director Dr Hussam Abu Safiya since his detention on 27 December,” the WHO Director-General, Tedros edros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday.

“We continue to urge Israel to release him. We repeat: attacks on hospitals and health professionals must end. People in Gaza need access to health care,” Tedros added in his post on X, urging a ceasefire.

‘Deeply Concerned’

The WHO’s representative for the West Bank and Gaza, Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, also called on Friday for Dr. Abu Safiya’s immediate release saying the UN body “remains deeply concerned” about him.

"Hospitals have become battlegrounds" Rik Peeperkorn briefed the UN Security Council on Friday, echoing @WHO's call to ensure that hospitals in North #Gaza can be supported to become functional again. https://t.co/e9RNhyitXU pic.twitter.com/DE2piF8WKG — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) January 5, 2025

“We’ve lost contact with him since and call for his immediate release,” said Peeperkorn in a UN Security Council meeting.

Notorious Sde Teiman

On Friday, the Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said it had received information that the health of Dr. Abu Safiya has deteriorated due to the torture he has endured during his detention, particularly while being held at the Sde Teiman detention center.

Only 16 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals remain partially operational, their collective capacity merely above 1,800 beds – entirely insufficient for the overwhelming medical needs, according to a UN News report.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 1,050 medical professionals have been killed in Gaza since October 2023.

(PC, Anadolu)