By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The plan was reportedly part of a broader plan to strengthen Israel’s border defenses.

Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, has said that construction of a fence on the Israel-Jordan border would begin “very quickly,” according to media reports.

The call for a border wall with Jordan gained momentum following a September 8 attack at the Allenby Bridge Crossing that resulted in the deaths of three Israelis and the assailant, a Jordanian citizen. In addition, there was an incident on October 18 in the south Dead Sea area close to the border with Jordan which left two Israeli soldiers wounded and the attackers – two Jordanian nationals – dead.

The Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that the project for the fence involved “detailed engineering planning” with the planning phase costing “tens of millions of shekels,” the Times of Israel reported.

“The work will include mapping out potential environmental hazards, conducting soil surveys, and laying an initial section of the fence with surveillance equipment and networking infrastructure,” the report added.

Broader Plan

Following the Dead Sea incident, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen said “I will work within the government to expedite the construction of a fence along the Jordanian border similar to the one on the Egyptian border. It is not an option; it is a necessity,” the Anadolu news agency reported.

It also cited the Israeli Channel 7 as quoted Katz as saying that the plan was part of a broader plan to strengthen Israel’s border defenses.

Katz claimed that “Iran seeks to support hostile activities against Israel in the West Bank,” urging the Israeli military to “intensify its attacks in this region.”

The Jordanian border with Israel and the West Bank stretches for 335 kilometers (208 miles), including 97 kilometers (60 miles) with the West Bank and 238 kilometers (147.8 miles) with Israel.

The two countries are connected by three border crossings: Sheikh Hussein, Allenby Bridge and Wadi Araba, which typically operate regularly but have experienced limited closures due to Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza.

The Times of Israel also reported that the Israeli army announced last month the formation of a new division that will be tasked with defending the country’s border with Jordan.

(PC, Anadolu)